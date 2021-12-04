To the anti-abortion folks out there: be careful what you wish for.
Are you ready for what will happen if the Supreme Court actually reverses or restricts Roe?
Guess who will be born? Not just healthy, wealthy, white, heterosexual, Christian babies! There will be poor babies! Trans babies! Gay babies! Brown and black babies! Muslim babies! Jewish babies! Dug addicted babies! Disabled babies! Refugee and immigrant babies! Because of course, babies don’t remain babies but grow into adulthood.
Depending on which state they reside in, thousands of women will be forced to give birth instead of getting an abortion. These babies will be born to women who didn’t want them; many can’t afford them; some mothers will be disabled, mentally ill or drug addicted; many are children themselves and too young to be mothers; and some will have conceived through rape, violence or incest.
How are you and your churches preparing? Ramping up support for foster care and adoptions? Supporting anti-poverty measures, many of which are in the “Build Back Better” legislation currently in the Senate? Working with state legislators to expand Medicaid, private health insurance and mental health services? Advocating for living wages so single mothers can support their families? Ensuring that children with disabilities are able to attend school, work and live fully? Working with public schools to offer tutoring, mentoring, apprenticeships and more to at-risk students? Providing sex education that empowers young women and men to learn about their bodies, use proven contraceptives and prevent future unwanted pregnancies? Supporting enhanced drug treatment and rehabilitation services?
It’s one thing to offer diapers and baby clothes for the first few month of a child’s life, quite another to support robust social services, progressive legislation and an economic model that strives to meet individuals where they are and provides a hand up to those most in need of help. If there’s a moral obligation to end abortions, isn’t there a moral obligation to fully and wholeheartedly support the children and families most affected?
There will be multiple consequences to a Supreme Court decision to weaken women’s rights to be stewards of their own bodies. How are you preparing?
Be careful what you wish for.
Teri Merrill is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.