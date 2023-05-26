Reading letters to The Star can sometimes be a real eye-opener. In spite of the many good things which Democrats promote and accomplish, there are still people who actually seem to believe that all Democrats are bad people. The tenor of their letters shows evidence of their overwhelming fears and their profound unhappiness. I can't help feeling sad for them.
Conversely, some people these days think that all Republicans are bad. Not true. There are many decent people who call themselves "Republicans." Some are public figures. Bob Wells, Judy McCann Slaughter, and Kevin Kenney readily come to mind.
But the reputation of the Republican "brand" is poor because of the actions of those always in the news with their lies, their nastiness towards others, and their craven hypocrisy. Here is where voting for the "best candidate" can be tricky. We all have experienced meeting someone for the first time, and we like him/her because they speak well and respectfully. We want to see more of this person. Subsequent contacts remain positive, and that person gets counted as a "friend."
However, if we meet someone who makes a good first impression, but then we learn something about them which we strongly dislike, we will decide that we don't want to spend time with them.
Our response to someone running for office can be similar to the above experiences. We hear a candidate speak, and he/she impresses us. We continue to be impressed in further contacts with that candidate, and we decide to support him/her.
On the other hand, if we see or learn about some action by this candidate which is totally unacceptable — or we learn that their position on a vital issue is directly opposite to ours — we will not support them. The candidate's party doesn't matter; their character and their positions on important issues are — or should be — what determines our vote.
Now, a really important question: Why do so many people in this area (especially in the county) vote solely by "party" when, all too often, the other person on the ballot is more qualified, either due to character and skills or by their advocacy for positions which will do the most good for the most people?
Congressman Ben Cline clearly had more experience than Jennifer Lewis, but his voting record on most issues (gun safety, environment, the working poor, etc) is actually contrary to the common good. That race should have been close, not the slaughter that it was.
Another example: How in the world did Back Creek District get their Board of Supervisors representative? Clearly, many people voted "R" instead of considering the characteristics of the candidates. Also in the county, the School Board got two new members who have detracted, rather than helped. Both of them were strongly promoted by the Republican Party.
No space for the many similar examples, but one: We've all endured the six-year travesty of the disgraced, former Republican president, but millions plan to vote for him if he runs again. In the meantime, we continue to wait for the "decent" Republicans on all levels to call out and repudiate him (and other bad actors in their party).
Pam and Kevin Kennedy are residents of Frederick County.
