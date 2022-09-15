Join longtime Winchester Swim Team Coach and Swim Instructor, Ann Anderson, in signing up and donating to be in a world record-breaking the largest human ice cream cone of 487 participants and/or the largest ice cream sandwich.
Coach Ann, who has helped so many swimmers to learn and enjoy swimming, has signed up and written her check for $242 to be in the ice cream cone. She will receive a color hoodie for either the ice cream flavor or the cone and get her nameplate inside the facility when it is built.
She wants to see that this water and ice facility gets built now! Since the early 90s, the community has been requesting an indoor pool and ice rink to be accessible to the public. Jim Barnett wanted an ice rink in the park and had it requested in the City Capital Improvement projects for years.
Coach Ann and everyone, of any age, who helps break these world records by signing up and donating today will assure that our communities will have two indoor pools and two ice rinks that will support all families and local high school sports. Water and ice activities will support all mentally and physically abled people cradle to grave.
October 29, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, our 1,000-plus individuals in a human ice cream cone and our 3,000-pound plus ice cream sandwich will be formed to break the two world records. Join us as a participant or join in on fun, food and music at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on October 29.
Let’s join Coach Ann and all those who want to make history and succeed in having an amazing aquatic and ice center, for our community.
Go to facebook.com/2for2foundation, www.2for2foundation.org or call 540-481-4861.
Shelly Lee is a resident of Winchester.
