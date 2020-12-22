GUSS MORRISON
The agonizing wait for Trump to uphold the honorable tradition that has existed throughout the history of the United States of a smooth transition from one president to the next finally came to an end recently when Emily Murphy, chief of the General Services Administration (GSA), acknowledge that Biden was the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. After adamantly refusing to authorize moving forward with the transition process as Trump vociferously claimed himself as winner and filed suits in more than a half-dozen states for recounts and alleged stolen votes, Murphy’s shift came after the key swing state of Michigan certified Biden as winner, in conjunction with Trump’s legal team suffering new court rejections, and at least nine Republican senators calling for the transition to begin. (There is some confusion about Murphy’s action in that she stated she made the decision based on her on judgement, but Trump has stated he authorized her to do so.)
Whichever way it happened is inconsequential, that it happened was joy, relief, exaltation, reassurance, and a truly glorious moment for the 75 million-plus voters for Biden/Harris, the largest number of votes for a president in history.
At this most critical and expanding stage of COVID-19, the most expedient, efficient, and effective implementation of the approved vaccines makes a smooth transition between the outgoing and incoming administration paramount to minimizing the unnecessary deaths of many thousands more. And as we all see and hear in the news every day, the enormous loss of jobs and closed businesses resulting from the now almost nine-months pandemic impact has left millions depending on food banks for survival…the sight of cars backed up for miles in cities and rural areas all across the country is graphic testament to the urgency of the need for a concerted national effort to bring the pandemic to an end and get America’s economy, job market, educational systems, etc., and most of all the health and welfare of us all… young, old and in between, back to normal.
Toward this end, it is especially encouraging, comforting, and inspiring to know that Biden’s appointments announced thus far are extremely highly experienced, knowledgeable, and possessing particular expertise in the areas of responsibilities of the department, agency, or policy for which they will lead, a dramatic and sobering reversal of Trump’s appointees.
More encouraging and gratifying is Biden’s and Harris’s extensive top-level governmental, legislative, legal, and foreign policy experience and expertise and the many years of collaborative relationships they have shared together and with Biden’s hereto announced appointees…prerequisites for a laudable, compatible, harmonious, and successful leadership team.
So, as we approach the holiday season let’s be thankful for those blessings of freedom and liberty deeded us by our Constitution, and be mindful of that heartening expression “if you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm.” And that we did!
We welcome The return of competence, expertise, integrity, truth, science, real news, service, generosity, empathy, and facts to our national government.
