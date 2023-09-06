Josef and Wiktoria Ulma were a very devout Catholic couple living in Poland in the 1940s. You could have called them entrepreneurs. In addition to their robust and productive farm, they also experimented in beekeeping and silkworm breeding. Between the farm and their many children, theirs was a frantically busy, noisy, joyful family.
Then came the Nazi invasion, in all its satanic savagery.
The Ulmas watched as their Jewish neighbors were dragged off to the railroads, never to return. They read and reread the story of the Good Samaritan. Knowing the terrible risk posed to them and their children, they made a decision. For 18 months they hid eight Jews in their attic.
But they were betrayed. On March 24, 1944, a large truck pulled into their property, bristling with guns and wooden-faced soldiers. First, the eight Jews were marched out and summarily executed. Next, Josef and Wiktoria were murdered in front of their screaming children. Lastly, the monsters trained their weapons on the six children, ages two through eight.
The intent was, of course, to discourage their neighbors from similar actions. It had just the opposite effect. The citizens of Poland continued to feed, house and shelter Jews until the end of the war. They proved again and again that perfect love still casts out fear.
In 1995 the Ulmas were given the rare distinction, "Righteous Among the Nations," by the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, having met the very strict criteria outlined by the Nation of Israel.
On Sept. 10, 2023, the entire family will be beatified by the Catholic Church. This will include Josef, Wiktoria, and their seven children. Yes, seven.
Wiktoria, faithful to the end, was eight months pregnant when she was martyred. It will mark the first time in history that an unborn child has been so honored. Like many of us, the Catholics recognize that life, whether inside or outside the womb, remains life.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
