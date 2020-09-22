Presidential elections in America come and go every four years to satisfy voter preference and constitutional election laws. Names and faces change with challengers at each election but our societal norms regarding personal choice, opportunity, property ownership, living standards, constitutional compliance and economic policy remain much the same. In fact, it's in keeping with our constitutional law and citizens rights under a free market system that our economy remains a showcase.
The presidential election scheduled for Nov. 3rd is considered by many to be just another election process to select a president and vice president who will serve under the same leadership policies and economic standards that have always defined America. Closer scrutiny this time, however, reveals an alliance within the ranks that seems determined to undermine and overpower the ticket with demands for transforming American governing principles and social norms.
The upcoming presidential election is shaping up to be different in a number of ways that call for a deeper focus from American voters. While the opposition party candidates attempt to regain power, an alliance within that party seems determined to demand transformational change in policy and economic principles if they win.
By alliances, I refer to leaders within the party like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, socialist Bernie Sanders and even Kamala Harris, the most liberal member of the Senate. I also include radical news media pundits and Trump haters in general.
Alliance radicals may decide to pressure a weakened and vulnerable Joe Biden to support a totally different system of political leadership and economic policy for America unlike anything we've ever seen. The focus could be economic and political transformation to satisfy their vision of socialist rule which seeks financial equality for all members of a society and disregards most of America's constitutional and economic standards.
Socialism, by definition, is a populist economic and political system based on public ownership, (also known as collective or common ownership) of the means of production. Those means include the machinery, tools and factories used to produce goods that aim to directly satisfy human needs. (Investopidia), April 6, 2020. (I would underscore the word ownership).
Socialism by any other name is still Socialism. The final goal is financial equality for all citizens of a society with exceptions for the ruling class. As a social or economic fix it has never worked long term in any country. The only way to fix it is through elements of capitalism to introduce freedom, worth, and dignity to overcome the lack of incentive that goes with a forced sense of equality.
Those who envision the Biden/Harris ticket as a continuation of the political and economic leadership that has served America so well from the beginning should rethink the possible outcome and be careful what you wish for. Just how moderate is a Biden/Harris ticket likely to be? If you're an undecided voter, remember that a transformed America might one day look like a socialist Venezuela.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
