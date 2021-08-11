I have, in the past, appreciated some of conservative commentator Patrick Buchanan's editorials in The Winchester Star. I have even more appreciated conservative commentator George Will's editorials in The Winchester Star. Never have the two commentators been so far apart as on the issue of Hispanic immigration on our southern border.
George Will actually wrote a month or so ago in The Winchester Star that the immigration on our southern border is good for the American economy. I believe him because when I was recently unable to find non-Hispanics willing to do work for me in a timely fashion and at a reasonable price, I found Hispanics to do so. I was delighted when a member of our church gave an automobile in good condition to one of the poorer workers. These wonderful immigrants deserve our goodwill.
Buchanan believes the opposite of George Will regarding the economic impact of the Hispanic immigration on our country. Buchanan's article in The Winchester Star titled "Why can't Biden stop this invasion?" had a meaningless beginning. The first third of his editorial was about the violent invasion of our country by other nations in our past history. This is totally irrelevant since the Hispanic immigration into the USA has not been, in the vast majority of cases, violent. Nor are these immigrants trying to overthrow the the United States government as in Buchanan's examples of "invasion."
Buchanan, in the middle of his editorial, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for wanting to discover "what makes people leave their home countries and trek across Mexico — to come here." I think this is a noble effort that will make America great again. These immigrants are looking to offer their children a better life than their own which, as Buchanan points out, includes "free education," "better health care" and "programs here to battle poverty, hunger and homelessness." What American, other than Buchanan, would not want that for their own children?
I use to believe Buchanan had a religious aspect to his character, but it seems that that is not the case, at least not in my religion in relationship to this issue. The God of Israel and Christians loves and has a marked bias of graciousness toward the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized and the oppressed. This is precisely the description of most of those fleeing to the USA from Central America. To be at odds with them is, in my opinion, to be at odds with God.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
(2) comments
I agree, if only there was a legal way for them to come here. Oh wait! There is a legal process, these people choose not to use it. Your need for cheep labor (reasonable price) is not a justification for mass illegal immigration.
So, joe biden and kah mah la harris are against God for turning back Cuban refugees, people that have an actual real claim to asylum? Good to know
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.