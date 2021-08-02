Rachel Ramey, in her editorial of July 30, is rightly concerned regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, that Valley Health be "respectful, ethical, well-informed, and/or evidence-based." However, Ramey has criticized Valley Health for requiring that all the employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Unfortunately Ramey does not realize that she is not at all evidence-based, the most important of her demands from Valley Health regarding COVID-19 vaccination of all employees.
I have been critical of Mr. Nantz, the CEO and president of Valley Health, regarding other issues; however I am fully supportive of his controversial (in some lay circles) but courageous decision to require that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Even those remotely involved in patient care including those who do work in the laundry can transmit this very contagious virus to vulnerable patients.
For over three decades the evidence-based medical community has recognized that evidence-based studies of vaccines and drugs often show that proposed adverse reactions based on pathophysiologic hypotheses do not negative impact quality of life and life expectancy. The studies Ramey cites are extremely unimpressive in terms of evidence-based medicine, i.e. quality of life and life expectancy. The proposed negative pathophysiologic mechanisms of action of the Covid vaccine that she cites are hypotheses that can be readily repudiated with many other studies. If Ramey is not a scientist she can be rightly excused for weighing in on unimpressive "scientific" evidence. If she is a scientist, her reasoning should be challenged.
Even if it were the case that the COVID-19 vaccine slightly worsened outcomes in those vaccinated, which the evidence-based medical community believes is highly unlikely, that would not be justification for healthcare employees to refuse it. Better that those employees resign and apply for what they believe are safer jobs. Those employees shouldn't, in my opinion, be in a profession that cares for the weak, the frail, the elderly and the sick, at potential risk to their own lives.
During the plagues in England centuries ago, many physicians fled London. Many nurses, however, remained behind to care for the sick and dying. Many of the nurses died because of their profession to care for those in need. Never again should some medical professionals abandon their responsibility to care for the sick and dying because of risk to themselves.
Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the only "respectful, ethical, well-informed, and/or evidence-based" action for employees of Valley Health to do.
Dr. Andrew White is a Winchester resident.
Thank you Doctor White.
Please get vaccinated. It's free, easy to find, and almost entirely painless. And, it will protect you, your family, and your fellow Americans from dying of COVID. It's the responsible, patriotic thing to do. I applaud Valley Health for putting their patients and other workers first. Those who won't get vaccinated can stay home.
No, there is nothing wrong with Dr. White. You are stuck in a fantasy world of lies and wouldn’t recognize truth if it smacked you in the face. Continue your wallowing. You’re your own worst enemy.
If Andrew White is a legitimate medical doctor, than I am a nuclear physicist. His incoherent ramblings are troubling.
You studied medicine where exactly, Mr. Wrong?
Never mind the long term effects of mRNA. The short term effect of declining an mRNA vaccine is that if you end up in the ICU, 95% of your neighbors there will be of the same mind set. Also, kudos to Coach for discovering Copy & Paste.
A quote from the Kansas City Star this morning "The virus changes to stay alive, which might make it smarter than we are."
Hats off to Dr. White. He is exactly correct and people need to wake up and get vaccinated. It is the American way!!!!
Covid is not the flu. It's SARS
Say, "Coach" --
I see you've taken the opportunity to clip & paste your comment here, along with other multiple placements recently.
Apropos of ?nothing?
It is indeed curious that the flu season was largely suppressed last winter as Covid raged. And curious that tests for Covid might, I suppose, have some cross-sensitivity to the flu. But I don't think that the last words of the thousands of victims of the pandemic were "good thing to conclude that I'm just dying of the flu, nothing to worry about".
The reality is that Covid is a real, tangible, deadly disease. Vaccination is now available and could definitely suppress the horrific cost of the pandemic in human lives. Get vaccinated and wear your mask.
Thank you, Dr. White. It is refreshing to read practical, science based opinion and not the hysteria of those who live in a fantasy land.
