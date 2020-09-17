I met Richard Bell a few months ago when he asked if I would help with his campaign. I didn't know Richard well, but after speaking to him and his wife, Sarah, I knew that I could easily support him as a candidate and as a friend. His vision is clear, backed by specific tactics to maintain an actionable plan. He can also listen to other people's ideas and work together to find an effective solution. These are the traits we want in our City Council representatives.
Les Veach has been on City Council for almost 12 years. However, when I've asked residents in Ward One what he's done during that time, no one had a clear answer. So, I did some research. I reviewed his voting record. I took a look at his website. I followed him on Facebook. While he seems to talk the talk of what his fellow GOP candidate, Danielle Bostick, would refer to as the "old boy's club," I couldn't point to any real accomplishments.
While Richard will be a newcomer to City Hall, he is far from a newcomer to the City of Winchester or public service. He's served on the Winchester School Board, as the president of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, on the Winchester-Frederick County Economic Development Commission, and on the board of Preservation of Historic Winchester — to name a few.
I believe in Richard's ability to be open-minded, collaborate with his colleagues, and, ultimately, get the job done. And I anticipate that when I ask his constituents what he's done for Ward One during his first term, the list will be significant. When you head to the ballot box, through either early voting or on Nov. 3, please vote for Richard Bell for Ward One.
Beth Bates is a Winchester business and property owner and the campaign manager for Friends of Richard Bell.
[sleep] Richard Bell has given no real policy initiatives whatsoever. I have watched almost every video and when policies are discussed they are long-winded and offer no substance to the problems to this city. Les has been able to help out students, bring economic development to the community, and help Winchester get a AAA Bond rating. As a longterm resident of Ward 1 I have constantly seen Les in our Ward making sure a good job is done. Voting for Richard will create changes that are not cost-effective, offer no long term change, and will not help anyone.
