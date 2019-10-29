No, don’t change what is working
RICHARD BELL
As an appointed member of the Winchester Public School (WPS) Board in my eighth year of service, I have been privileged to see both the inner workings of the appointment process (having gone through it myself) and the functioning of the board itself. I have great confidence in the other members of the board and the diverse experiences and leadership styles that have made WPS so successful. We are fortunate to have such responsible and dedicated board members.
This diversity of the School Board is not accidental or random; it has been part of the council appointment methodology to assemble a dynamic board with a multitude of backgrounds but also with a strong connection to Winchester and to the education of our community. Through this appointment process we have had board members with backgrounds in education, criminal justice and law, technology, community services, construction and development, leadership and management, finance, public safety and the list goes on.
This diversity brings incredible oversight and strength to the division. This diversity is a key part of the mutual respect between the board and the division leadership, where the strengths of each can be magnified for the greatest benefit. I can assure you that the current system of appointments has yielded positive results for WPS and the community as a whole.
I have heard some stating that an elected board would be more “responsive” to the community. This board and its composition through my tenure has been extremely responsive to the community within the areas of its specific responsibilities. Some may not agree with or like a particular outcome on an issue or action, and it is very easy to say the board or its members are not “responsive” but I can state with great confidence that could not be more untrue.
The vetting process of council appointments has done an excellent job at verifying the true commitment of time, the motivations of the candidate willing to serve, and the skills and backgrounds being brought to the existing board dynamic. I have a concern that a transition to an elected board (over a series of election cycles) would potentially be disruptive to this stability and progress until such time as a new stability can be established.
Retaining the current appointment process would give Winchester residents a much greater sense of confidence in the ongoing operations and management of their school division. Winchester Public Schools is strong and stable and making great strides forward to a division being recognized within the state, the larger region, and even nationally for its efforts and results. I see no reasoning to put that success at even moderate risk.
Don’t change what is working; vote “No” for the School Board referendum on Nov. 5.
Richard Bell is a resident of Winchester.
