Our school system and our city, along with our business leaders and private donors, accomplished something truly remarkable this year. On July 19, 2021, Winchester introduced to the world the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a $17 million, state-of-the-art career and technical education (CTE) center. This beautiful and modern facility promises to be a model not only for the Commonwealth but for the entire country. A public-private partnership in education and a striking example of what a community can accomplish when it comes together, it will equip our high school graduates with marketable skills tailored to the needs of local and regional employers. It will transform the Northern Shenandoah Valley labor market and help our businesses and our young people thrive.
On August 28, only a few days after the center welcomed its first students, I was puzzled when I opened the paper and read Jorge Gonzalez’ opinion piece titled “Education and Greater Opportunity in Winchester.” Despite the title that appeared to celebrate our CTE accomplishments, Mr. Gonzalez, a Republican candidate for City Council, essentially instructed the city and city schools to get their act together and do something to improve job opportunities for our high school students. His policy proposal is to “create public-private partnerships to train the students” and to “use creativity to provide more opportunities to learn and excel.” He also suggested that we partner with “places like Winchester Medical Center" to achieve these goals. Valley Health donated $125,000 to the Innovation Center and its healthcare academy is named after the healthcare system. I find it remarkable that a job applicant for City Council does not know that the city and the schools are already doing all the things he demands of them and doing them exceedingly well.
The job in question is currently performed with distinction by Richard Bell. Richard is a retired Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer and an owner of a successful local family business. All three of his children are city school graduates. He served on the Winchester School Board for 8 years and during that time was a liaison between the Board and the CTE Advisory Committee. He was one of the earliest supporters of the Innovation Center. CTE is Richard’s passion and he will continue focusing on it as a City Council member. Richard Bell knows and loves Winchester. He understands our struggles, works hard to find solutions, and celebrates our accomplishments. Ward 1 and the entire city are lucky to have Richard in their corner and I endorse him wholeheartedly.
Irina Khanin is a resident of Winchester. She serves as vice president of the Winchester Education Foundation, which helped raise funds for the Innovation Center. Opinions expressed here are solely her own and do not necessarily express the views or opinions of the WEF Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.