I hope for a City Council member who respects Winchester’s past, is excited about its future, and has the experience to help our community thrive on day one.
That’s why I’ll be voting for Richard Bell for Ward 1 City Council.
Bell is one of our invaluable public servants who has invested the exhaustive time and energy necessary to make connections with all aspects of our complex, diverse, engaged community. Being a good City Council member is often just the hard work of listening to as many voices as possible, learning from them, and being honest about the options in front of us. Bell demonstrates this ability each and every day as our current representative on council.
Richard Bell’s community resume reflects someone with a deep love of Winchester, a commitment to service, and the experience to make careful decisions on all city matters. After his military career, Richard arrived in Winchester and for two decades has volunteered his time on innumerable boards, commissions, and charitable organizations. From Economic Development Boards to the School Board, he appreciates how each resident, business, student, artist, senior, teacher, firefighter, and so many others make our community what it is.
Bell requires no learning curve, and continues to prioritize quality of life issues, creative housing solutions, smart community growth, and support for public education.
I am proud to have Richard Bell as a voice for Ward 1 on City Council and am confident he remains the balanced, experienced representative we need. I urge my fellow Ward 1 neighbors to cast a vote for Bell on Nov. 8.
Paul Richardson is a resident of Winchester.
