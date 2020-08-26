STEVE BAUSERMAN
This fall, when you chose a candidate running for City Council, among the qualifications you should consider is their ability to understand the complexities of a wide range of topics, their willingness to delve into the details and to effectively participate in the debate, and then to be decisive. They should have a vision of what the city can be, not just be satisfied with what it is; how do we do things now and how could they be improved?
I believe Richard Bell is the type person who has those attributes and would make an excellent addition to City Council. I have worked with Richard on various committees, including the city school system’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Committee now focused on completing the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center. I have followed his active tenure on the School Board. He has that vision to see Winchester not as it is, but as it can be.
He showed that interest and support at the outset of the formation of the Green Circle pedestrian and biking trail around the city. Richard was part of the Old Town Neighbors Association, which helped form the City Market, 1st Fridays and The Magic Lantern Theatre as well as the original trail concept that has become the Green Circle.
Richard could see the potential for the trail to keep the city vibrant and growing while embracing the need for folks to improve their healthy living activities, connect with nature and the outdoors and have a safe way to move about the city without cars.
The Green Circle is designed to introduce citizens to the city’s two watersheds, Town Run and Abrams Creek, while connecting them to major sites such as the walking mall, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, the Abrams Wetlands Preserve, Apple Blossom Mall and Shenandoah University and Jim Barnett Park. The trail can serve as a hub for designated, safe, improved sidewalk extensions throughout the city and into the county.
It should be obvious that Richard Bell has been deeply involved with improving Winchester through his may varied activities. He has the knowledge, experience and energy to move the city into the future.
He deserves your support and your vote.
