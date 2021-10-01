DOUG STROSNIDER
“Animals are the bridge between us and the beauty of all that is natural. They show us what’s missing in our lives, and how to love ourselves more completely and unconditionally. They connect us back to who we are, and to the purpose of why we’re here.”
— Trisha McCagh
When we embark to purchase or adopt a pet, it’s usually “love at first sight”.
Over their short lives, they wait patiently for us to come home and provide the family laughter, elation, relaxation, enhanced morale, safety and unconditional love. Yes, they require food, water, shelter, occasional medical attention, but reciprocate tenfold by their emotional and spiritual support, protection and unfaltering loyalty.
Dogs are often trained for search and rescue. Many were utilized at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in the Afghanistan conflict. Therapy dogs bring copious smiles to children and adults, guide the visually impaired, and some are instrumental in crime detection and prevention.
Envisioning the Clydesdale in parade, a racehorse galloping, family rides throughout the countryside, and a child’s smile while feeding an apple to a horse is the epitome of love and good sensations.
The majestic equine is utilized in therapy; extensive ranch work; assisting police for crowd control, search and rescue.
The role of war horse breeds in WWI and II is largely unheralded and their heroics are unknown to many. Carrying messages, supplies and soldiers in rugged terrain with fires and shells flying incessantly, leading the charge and transporting the troops were some of the duties of God’s benevolent, intrepid and magnificent creatures!
Our furry besties are oblivious to our frustrating days and of financial and family dilemmas. By their mere presence, we are more relaxed and have peace of mind. With a stroke of their furry bodies, a gaze into their eyes and a bark or meow of approval, like magic, our problems melt away. A. D. Williams’ poignant verse, epitomizes our feelings for pets: “When I look into the eyes of an animal I do not see an animal. I see a living being, a friend and I feel a soul.”
While we pet and kiss them, our despondency is alleviated and we are set free!
If we emulate the behavior of our pets more — living with good, wholesome, natural, and compassionate feelings and emotions and, of course, unconditional love, the world would unequivocally be a better place to live!
As my pet dog (named D.O.G.) went asleep 10 years ago, and more recently dear family pets (Coal, Sophie), it is inevitable that our pets will pass away and we will lament and experience excruciating circumstances. Remember God created animals to alleviate our hurts, woes, and provide unconditional love!
As the loquacious horse from the early ’60’s sit com fame, “Mr. Ed,” and the beloved dog in the classic movie “Old Yeller,” pets provide a continuous education regarding humor/smiling, sensitivity, and life.
We begin to see through their eyes, feel through their heart, and develop more compassion and empathy. In essence, we are talking their talk (bark, meow, chirp, etc.) and walking their walk!
As James Cromwell said, “Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve and nurture and care for all life.” We can learn from and love one another!
I’ve loved my pets their entire life, I will miss them the rest of my life, and pray we will meet again in heaven!
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
