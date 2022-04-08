Most Americans have seen the brutality and lawlessness with which the Russians have carried out this criminal invasion of Ukraine under Putin.
Americans have, in most cases, come together on a bipartisan basis to support Ukraine in its effort to fight for Democracy. The United States has partnered with European Allies and members of NATO to support Ukraine with sanctions and by providing weapons to defend themselves.
On April 5, the House of Representatives held a vote in support of NATO.
The resolution passed 362 in favor with 63 votes opposed. One of those opposing the resolution was Ben Cline. That’s right, Ben Cline voted against NATO.
Due to redistricting, Winchester and Frederick County will soon be a part of the 6th Congressional District and will have to decide whether or not we want Ben Cline to represent us.
With his vote against, Ben Cline joined representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Paul Gosar of Arkansas, Marjorie Taylor-Greene of George, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of AR -- a “who’s who” promoting the “Big Lie." These people represent the fringe in politics and I contend are only interested in dividing America, not working to solve problems. It’s unfortunate Ben Cline has decided to be a “divider” and not an “uniter.”
I urge all in the 6th Congressional District to look really hard at Ben Cline and what he stands for before casting a ballot in November. I think you may come to realize, as I have, that the 6th Congressional District deserves better representation.
As a side note, Ben Cline recently voted against the “Violence Against Women Act.” The father of two young girls voted against a law designed to protect them.
Jim Davison is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.