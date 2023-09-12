Today, it is estimated that over 60 million people are living in one of the 300,000 community associations in America. Of those residents, nearly 2 million serve in homeowners association (HOA) boards to manage their neighborhood, according to the Community Associations Institute (CAI).
Every fall season, HOAs around Virginia hold an annual meeting to summarize the year in review along with the election of new board members. There will always be openings on any HOA board as volunteers are rotating out of their assigned commitments.
There are many benefits to volunteering which can truly be helpful to you and your family. The right match can provide opportunity to meet like-minded people, familiarize yourself with the local community and learn a new skill mix. Volunteering can be a time-consuming endeavor. The role of the HOA board member is often a thankless one, but that does not mean it comes without any rewards. Over time, volunteers learn that they will benefit from service equal to or greater than the recipients.
Volunteering and helping others can assist in reducing stress, combating depression, maintaining mental stimulation, which boosts your mental and physical health, and promotes a sense of purpose.
As a board member in a HOA, you will acquire working knowledge about how the board does business within the community. Whether it is designing newsletters or identifying innovative solutions, there is always a way to flex your creativity when you volunteer.
Another benefit of serving as an HOA volunteer is the ability to protect your investment. One of the top priorities for all homeowners is to protect the value of their home. As a HOA board member, you are in a better position to make and implement rules in the community. Some of these regulations will directly affect property value or determine the HOA budget or scheduled maintenance.
Everyone needs to have a sense of belonging, and volunteering often fulfills that purpose. An HOA meeting is the best place to engage with other motivated people. It gives you a chance to socialize and make associations with others living in your neighborhood. Depending on what position you accept, one could have the opportunity to interact with a wide range of HOA members and community organizations.
If you do not have the luxury of time to become a board member but still want to serve in some capacity, then consider joining a committee to make the jobs of the board members easier by sharing some of the work. Plan an entire event or join in event planning that allows for teambuilding, thus introducing yourself to new people.
Perhaps the biggest benefit people receive from volunteering is the satisfaction of incorporating service into their lives. Service to others produces value and fulfillment in a way that wealth, power, possessions, and self-indulgent behavior can never equal. In the process of serving, you will be served. Your heart will be lifted as you know you have made a difference in other people’s lives.
Mark Gunderman is a resident of Stephens City and vice president of Autumn Glen HOA.
