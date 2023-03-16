A recent Open Forum in The Star was about some monies received by a local company, Shenandoah Valley Organic, to support their efforts in expanding to include more farms that would raise chickens under the Farmer Focus brand for market.
Farmer Focus is one of the few companies that buys and sells chickens that are humanely raised, and are Certified Humane. I would like to see more farms be able to raise animals that are not subjected to cruelty and are not forced to live their whole lives where they are restricted from the most basic behavior natural to them. The expansion of Farmer Focus will allow more family farms to participate in raising animals in more humane systems and would allow more consumers a choice. The expansion will also help the local economy through jobs, including transport.
I was disappointed to see all the negative comments surrounding this Open Forum, only a few of which bore any relationship to the subject matter. Most were snide remarks about the writer, a lot of rude name-calling and rows of emojis, quotes from and links to semi-celebrities who know nothing about our local farms or economy, but not real comments on why Farmer Focus should not be rewarded for their efforts in growing their company.
I'm an animal advocate, and I would like to see all animals, including farm animals, treated humanely. I know that there are people who disagree and also those who will use sarcasm and preposterous statements to exaggerate what that means. However, if you could visit a factory farm (also known as a CAFO, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation), even those of you who are the least concerned about animal welfare would be appalled at the conditions these animals are suffering.
Over time, the lobbying power of industrial agriculture has manipulated the Farm Bill spending to benefit its bottom line instead of supporting critical efforts to build a more humane system for farm animals. We are fortunate to have family farms in this area and I hope we can keep them.
By the way, even if you wanted to visit a CAFO, and we have many in Virginia, you couldn't. The conglomerates that own them (mostly foreign) won't let you. They don't want people to see the conditions they keep animals in, nor the pollution and damage to the environment they cause. They've even gotten legislation passed in some states to stop employees from speaking out about conditions: it's called an Ag-Gag Bill.
I'm hoping for more consideration from the Biden administration to promote more businesses such as Farmer Focus that help animals as well as people. We didn't get this from the previous administration.
Robin Lynch is a resident of Lake Frederick.
