There is an old saying that states “Experience is the best teacher.” My predecessor, Michael M. Foreman, one of the finest clerks this Commonwealth has ever known, believed there was no substitute for experience. I agree with Mr. Foreman, and this is the reason I strongly support William “Will” Gardner for office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court in Tuesday’s election.
Ronald Reagan was President when I started working in the Clerk’s office. In 1985, the office I worked in was not as complex and challenging as the clerk’s office is today. We commenced more than 300 felony cases. We now institute more than 1,000 criminal cases a year.
Probation officers collected and distributed restitution. The Clerk’s office currently is responsible for collecting and distributing restitution to victims of crime. Our office issued two dozen Concealed Handgun permits annually. This year we will issue more than 200.
These changes and many more demand an experienced clerk who has the institutional knowledge to deal effectively with these scenarios. Will Gardner has the experience and knowledge to handle the responsibilities of a clerk.
It has been said the Code of Virginia lays out more than 800 duties of a Circuit Court Clerk. I can tell you that having worked in the Clerk’s office for 34 years and the last 16 years as Clerk, the person serving as clerk must assist the staff with the performance of these duties. I was a working clerk, and I know Will plans on being a working clerk.
Will currently manages the Criminal Division of the Clerk’s Office. He has managed the Term Day docket for several years. On Term Day, a clerk will have to prepare more than 100 court orders for entry by the judge. In a small and busy office, Will’s 15 years of experience will be a needed asset and guarantee a smooth transition.
When I announced my intention not to run for re-election last year, Will came to me and said he was going to seek election as the next clerk. I was pleased because I thought he was eminently qualified because of his years of experience. I told him I would support him whether he ran as a Democrat, Republican, or Independent.
During my years as clerk, when someone came into our office I never asked them what their political views were. Watching Will over the years, he has always put people over politics. He has stood with the people and that is why I am standing with Will.
On Tuesday, the citizens will decide on the next clerk. I cannot speak for the other candidate, but I can for Will. On Jan 3:
If someone brings a deed to be recorded, Will can record it.
If someone wants a passport application processed, Will will process it.
If someone wished a file a Name Change Petition, Will will file it.
If a minister seeks authorization to perform marriages, Will can authorize him.
If someone wants a judgment docketed, foreign or domestic, Will will docket it.
If a jury needs to be empaneled, Will has done it.
When you enter the voting booth Tuesday, I hope you remember these facts and remember Will has more than 15 years of on-the job-training. Remember “Experience is the Best Teacher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.