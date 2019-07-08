During the Democratic presidential debates, there seemed to be a go-for-broke game plan driving responses from candidates. That plan was to out promise one another with taxpayer money and outdo one another with radical policy. Clearly, these presidential wannabes’ were playing political poker with taxpayer stakes to cover all bets.
On Thursday, Kamala Harris began the climate-change discussion by labeling it an existential threat which prompted Pete Buttigieg to open with a high-dollar carbon-tax promise for America as the magic answer to control climate change. Joe Biden called Pete’s openers and raised with his promise of funding for alternative energy through research and development, and Bernie Sanders came and raised Joe with a promise of additional funding for renewable energy resources. Then, in a desperate attempt to stay in the game, Marianne Williamson called and raised Bernie with a $93 trillion promise for the Green New Deal.
During the health-care discussion, Mr. Buttigieg started the betting with a promise of Medicare for all Americans with a price tag of 32 trillion. Bernie Sanders called Pete and Joe Biden folded his cards with a promise to save money by building on ObamaCare. Michael Bennett called Pete’s opening bet and then, with an end-sweep question for all 10 candidates prompted by Chuck Todd, they all called Pete’s promise and raised their hands in approval for providing health care to all illegal immigrants in America in addition to the $32 trillion opener. Lost from this round of discussion was the fact that Medicare for all would cost 180 million Americans their private health care.
Joe Biden placed a bet on eliminating the Trump tax cuts to help the middle class in America, and Kamala Harris called and raised with a promise of tax credits for families making under 100 grand a year. Bernie folded and called Mr. Trump a phony and a liar. Kirsten Gillibrand folded and called capitalists greedy, then continued to rant delaying the next discussion.
On the immigration debate, Julian Castro placed his opening bet on a promise to end wrongful separation of families. Corey Booker, Bill de Blasio and John Delaney called Castro’s bet. Then, Beto O’Rourke called and raised with his promise to accept all immigrants and provide for their needs. Castro then called and raised O’Rourke with a promise to prop up South America by stabilizing their economy and making all border crossings legal.
This is but a brief accounting of the many costly promises discussed. Word count doesn’t allow more like Andrew Yang’s value added tax, Eric Swalwell’s gun buyback promise, Williamson’s promise on reparations, Warren’s anti-capitalism vow, Beto’s 70 percent income tax rate, Bernie’s promise to cancel all student debt, or Elizabeth Warren’s promise of student-loan forgiveness.
Their strategy should be obvious by now. The federal government has no money except what they take from taxpayers. Should you risk your tax dollars for these political gamblers?
(1) comment
I'd rather my tax dollars go to Trump properties for housing and feeding the entourage he must take with him on his many, many golf excursions. I'd rather my taxes pay to drag his adult children all over the world. I'd rather my tax money go to build a monument to the hard working Colonial pilots and all they endured to get to Fort McHendry decades later.
