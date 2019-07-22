It is quite an assumption that is made with the statement: “Democrats see themselves as the master race.” I shudder at that comment. As a citizen of the United States of America I shudder at this statement. As a Democrat, as a white person, as an immigrant, as a person who has been ridiculed, I feel that I would never see myself as one of a ‘master race.’
As a child of parents who suffered through World War II, my parents supported and cared for their fellow citizens, which happened to include Jews through these horrific times and had to endure Hitler’s regime. They instilled in me that we are human beings who care for each other, who respect each other with human rights.
We are at an all time low. These times are hurtful. These times are dangerous. Some have degraded themselves to a point with the words being uttered: ‘’go back to where you came.” I heard those words as a young white child. I simply cannot imagine hearing those words as a minority race.
Imagine. Those words tear at the very soul. We, a nation of immigrants. It is illegal to ever use those words in the workplace. How can we utter those words in a political campaign? How can our president use those words? Tell people to leave our country? We can open our arms to support each other, to understand each other, to listen to each other.
And, yes, certainly there are situations that are isolated where one can cite individual incidences where people can display their own beliefs. There are so many situations where good is being done in this country. That is America. We may not always agree with each other but it is what our country has provided us — freedom of speech.
Some people may also want to describe Democrats as “Socialists.” This word may be used as a way to instill fear in people; in fact, it has become quite politicized that it is hard to actually define. There are Democrats who hold more central beliefs while supporting and caring for people in order to make this nation a better nation: Affordable health care, affordable housing. Safe environments. Not being excluded. No xenophobia, No homophobia.
There are people who want to work to help care for people, to make sure that people have human and civil rights, both in our country and around the world. Those are the rights upon which our nation was founded. Human and civil rights. Caring for people. Being empathetic. That is the essence of who we are as a country.
Can we not rise above this? We are better than this. Let’s rise to our better angels.
(1) comment
I surely hope so
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.