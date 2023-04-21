As a resident of Winchester and teacher in Winchester Public Schools, I am extremely disappointed, disheartened, and disturbed to hear that our City Council has chosen a budget scenario that could underfund WPS and potentially result in less than a much-needed and well-earned 7% raise for WPS teachers.
I’ll be direct. Teachers will leave or never even consider coming here. It is already happening. The teachers who stay will feel demoralized and under-appreciated and have to operate under financial strain. It is already happening. Our experienced, skilled, committed teachers will be replaced by newer, less-experienced teachers and that includes long-term subs and provisional teachers who don’t have any formal background in education whatsoever. It is already happening.
To illustrate this phenomenon, I will remind you of a wonderful tradition we have at Handley’s graduation, referred to as the “long maroon line.” This is when our educators line up in the order in which we were hired, and therefore years of experience in WPS, and we lead our graduates down the famous steps.
I was hired in the summer of 2018. My first year, I brought up the end of the line with my cohort of teachers hired that same year. As the years have passed, I have rapidly made progress up the line, not because of my extraordinary talent or commitment to WPS, but because so many people have left. Looking at the lineup for this year, I will be roughly number 57 out of 107. With just five years in the district, almost half (47%) of the line will be behind me. That is a shame. This is a job, a career, where people can stay 30-plus years if they want to.
I’m not going to waste your time explaining something that is well understood: more experienced educators are better educators. Educators who are more invested and embedded in a community, are better educators. I can say with 100% certainty I am a better teacher today than I was a year ago, which was better than a year before that, and so on.
To summarize, you, we, the City of Winchester, will get the education we pay for. And what is potentially on the table is not great. Please do not drive away talented, experienced, committed educators by underfunding our schools and underpaying our teachers.
Our students, our staff, our community deserve better. I ask that the City Council reconsider.
Delia Delgado is a resident of Winchester.
