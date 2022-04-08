MICHELE WINTER
On April 5, the House of Representatives held a vote in support of NATO. The vote required a 2/3 majority. The result: 219 Democrats and 143 Republicans voted yea, 63 Republicans nay. The resolution passed, but hello? What kind of fool can be against NATO? An autocrat, that’s who.
Those 63 Republicans who do not support NATO are: Aderholt, Allen, Babin, Biggs, Bishop, Boebert, Buck, Burchett, Burgess, Cammack, Carter, Cawthorn, Cline, Cloud, Clyde, Davidson, DesJarlais, Donalds, Estes, Fulcher, Gaetz, Gohmert, Good, Gooden, Gosar, Granger, Green, Greene, Harris, Harshbarger, Hern, Herrell, Higgins, Hollingsworth, Jordan, Keller, LaMalfa, Lesko, Long, Loudermilk, Massie, Mast, Miller, Moolenaar, Mullin, Murphy, Nehls, Norman, Perry, Posey, Rose, Rosendale, Roy, Sessions, Smith, Smith, Steube, Tiffany, Van Drew, Walberg, Weber, Webster, Wenstrup
Note: Representatives Cline and Good work for Virginians.
NATO is an alliance of 30 member states. The mutual agreement among these independent nations is to provide for the security of each democratic member, which it has done since its inception as a safeguard against threats by the former USSR, now Russia. NATO is committed to solving disputes peacefully.
President Putin and former President Trump share the goal of dismantling NATO. Putin does not want Ukraine to join NATO because Ukraine is a Democratic nation, albeit a struggling one particularly now that Russia has preemptively and criminally attacked it. Ukraine’s democratic government represents the country’s desire to live in peace, freedom and self-determination as opposed to the dictatorship Russia guarantees. Consider how, during the Cold War, West Berlin thrived while East Berlin lived in misery and squalor behind a fortified wall. With a state media, it’s easier for Putin to control the fake message/propaganda to manipulate Russians without a West Berlin just across the border reminding them of a better way.
Putin also wants to continue to steal from Ukrainian people just as he has stolen resources from Russians, allowing the oligarchs to live in opulent mansions and cruise the world in their yachts while the working class struggles to support their lifestyle.
Trump has called Putin — the fascist psychopath who ordered his troops to rape, behead and massacre Ukrainians — a “genius,” and the above 63 GOP House members agree, by default. Several even took part in the Jan 6 insurrection. This anti-democratic cabal now includes the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ wife. Justices Breyer, Barrett, Alito and even Thomas recently expressed their concern that the public was viewing SCOTUS as a partisan institution. I wonder why.
Be well aware, there are two choices on this year’s ballot: democracy/Democratic Party in support of NATO or autocracy/formerly the GOP. Which will you choose?
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
