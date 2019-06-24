Where should one begin? Really. When something is SO unspeakably awful that one does not want to gaze upon it, and even thinking about it can make one feel physically ill, what is the course of action?
The world is changing — in large and small ways — all of the time. The inexorable push of small changes brings structural alterations, not as cataclysms, but almost imperceptibly. Each change influences everything it comes in contact with; systems are continuously evolving.
Consciously, we often don’t notice this progression of incremental changes, but our unconscious absorbs them, and our subconscious regularly sends out quiet signals. These may manifest as a mild discomfort — an unspecific feeling that something is not “right”.
Constancy, predictability, “normalcy” are good. Our emotional selves can go to those states for feelings of safety and stability. Everyone, at times, feels nostalgia for the “good old days.” People who stay informed about the world can absorb changes as they occur and are generally not shocked by — or fearful of — them. Those who are attuned to their own emotional reactions to people, things, and occurrences can choose how they will act in response to them (ignore, incorporate into their lives, resist, worry, etc).
Those who do both of those things are more in control of their lives and their futures. They are less susceptible to the influence of malefactors and charlatans, who would seek to use them for their own selfish purposes, through rosy promises or fear-inducing predictions.
Changes can be good, or changes can be bad, but never are they all one or all the other. But when the net result of changes which have accumulated over the years threatens the integrity of the system as a whole, then the members of that affected community must quickly and collaboratively act to arrest the damage to that system and save it. This is not the time to quibble over small details or to give service to selfish interests. Promoting the “Common Good” means that all interests are considered, and that no individual or group gets to control the decision-making.
Two vital systems are in critical danger: Our Democracy and the Global Climate. Both crises have developed over decades, fueled by negative actions, dramatic at times, but mostly in regular small steps. Now is not the time for blaming or fighting or insistence on “perfect” solutions. It is definitely not the time for delay.
The reality, nationally, is that we have a President who thinks he’s “King,” and there are too many who don’t recognize that — or else they don’t care. Those who pledge to work for the “Good” of the Country must have support and encouragement. Those who do not MUST BE CAST OUT. (This applies to both Republicans and Democrats.)
Fortunately, a strong majority of people (even some fossil fuel executives!) now recognizes that climate change is “real,” and that, if global warming continues much longer, the effects will be deadly for humans and for entire ecosystems. If the warming of the earth’s temperature is not halted, a global mass extinction will commence (if it hasn’t already). The climate change deniers have a right to their opinions, but they do not have the right to stop those who understand the situation and want to save the planet.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Winchester.
