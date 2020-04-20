Our entire country is fighting a highly contagious virus that is pandemic in scale, and spreading without regard for political affiliation, ideology, income, race, religion, gender, age, education, or sexual preference. All of us have an incentive to defeat this unseen monster. We are finally united on this issue! Because federal, state and local governments, private enterprise, and an overwhelming majority of citizens are now working together, we will succeed. We will find treatments and vaccines that fix this problem. It may seem impossible, but when we are united we can defeat the greatest threat we’ve ever faced in our lifetime.
When this pandemic is over, we will have an economic disaster to overcome. Many businesses will be bankrupt, many jobs will be lost, and the federal debt will be astronomical! Fortunately, we now know that united we can solve this problem by working together. We also know that socialist/progressive policies will prevent our ability to unite and will delay the economic recovery. The socialist political strategy is to divide Americans. Proponents of socialism demonize the free enterprise system that is the source of all funding for their false promises. They demonize and smear individuals and businesses that have become successful in the free enterprise system. Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, and every federal activity cannot exist without tax revenues provided by the free enterprise system. Yet, socialist taxation schemes eliminate all the incentives to start a business, invest in a business, and provide employment for millions of Americans.
Socialists deceive the young and uninformed public by promising to redistribute the wealth created by the free enterprise system. They seek to gain political power by deception, lies, smears, and promises that destroy freedom. Socialists get away with this deceptive attack on freedom because schools do not teach job creation, and do not educate students on the positive impact of freedom.
A recent Open Forum article by a rabid proponent of socialism is a perfect example of socialist deception. It begins with the deliberate lie that those of us who want to expose socialism are against “any citizen who believes our children could someday live a better life.” What nonsense! Socialism is the ideology that destroys the opportunity for children to live a better life. Ask the parents of children living in Venezuela, or Cuba. The Open Forum conveniently ignores the economic boom, job creation, and wage increases that resulted from the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. As usual, the forum fails to mention the policies that socialists would implement to create economic prosperity for all. The reason: Socialists have zero policies that would create economic prosperity…NONE! NOT ONE!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.