MINH LE
Dear teachers, thank you!
At a time when teachers are considering a mass exodus, let’s take a moment to recognize the herculean work that teachers have done for so long and are continuing to do without a proper thank you from those of us who benefit so greatly from their selfless effort to bring us to where we are today.
In the past two years, teachers served as bulwarks for students while facing insurmountable challenges during COVID-19. Teachers had to quickly adapt their delivery method to online teaching; helped students upon their return to in-person learning, some of whom had fallen behind academically and socially while learning remotely; and carried on as if nothing had changed so that their students could at least feel some form of normalcy. Teachers are nothing short of superheroes in light of all of these challenges, all of which may occur at the same time.
I came to Mrs. Bock’s class at J.L. Simpson Middle School in Leesburg, Virginia, with a scant two English words in my back pocket: hello and goodbye. In addition to teaching me to read, she took her own time to help me learn how to write by exchanging journal entries with me. Each day I would take the journal home, read her entry, wrote my own, and put it in my desk drawer the next day for Mrs. Bock to retrieve, correct my work and write a new entry for me to read. I came to the U.S. in the middle of seventh grade, and by eighth grade I was taking a full course load like other students whose first language was English.
Mrs. Young taught me civics in eighth grade and wrote a recommendation for me to apply for the United States Senate Youth Program Scholarship as a high school senior. She actually told me about the program and took the time out of teaching, preparing for class, and grading papers to write a letter on my behalf.
I think that Mrs. Bock and Mrs. Young and countless other teachers who had taught me would be proud to know that I’m giving back to the community in their honor by running for public office: Virginia Senate District 1 in 2023. Their work helped make me who I am today.
Public school education is not always viewed positively today depending on a variety of viewpoints and belief systems, but without public school education I might be illiterate because my parents would not have the means to pay for my education. Public school and my dedicated teachers gave me the prerequisite foundation to pursue college and graduate schools. Without them, I would not have been able to take the oath to practice in the U.S. Western District Court of Virginia — the same courtroom where my mother swore in as a proud U.S. citizen.
This note is my way of thanking my teachers and all educators whose efforts do not go unnoticed. Thank you, teachers, for all that you do!
Minh Le is a resident of Winchester.
