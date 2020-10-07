Identity politics is the strategy now used by the Democrat Party to gain power. The strategy is intended to divide and conquer voters using slander, deception, and lies.
Biden's supporters keep stressing that that Biden will "reach across the aisle" and restore bipartisanship. What nonsense! There is plenty of evidence to expose what the Democrat Party has become regarding their willingness to be bipartisan: Three years of phony Russian collusion; four years of "resistance"; initiating a phony impeachment without a crime; preventing debate on police reform; and preventing additional funding for unemployment insurance. Blaming Trump without evidence for mismanaging the government's response to the "China virus," and absurdly blaming him for riots in Democrat-run cities, and wildfires in California.
Democratic divisiveness continues today by the most dangerous collection of democratic socialism in America, including the national television news media, social media companies, and major city newspapers. Socialist bias is also rampant in universities and public schools. This unholy alliance presents a constant barrage of lies, slander, and disinformation to an unsuspecting American public. The Democratic strategy is designed to accomplish two objectives:
Focus all the negative attention on Donald Trump and avoid any discussion of the Biden-Harris tax and spending plans.
This strategy is consistent with a majority of television talk show hosts, and slanted Associated Press newspaper articles posing as real news. Voters have been duped to vote against Trump, even though it is a vote for economic suicide. Biden-Harris hidden policies include:
- A multi-trillion dollar tax increase based on Biden's commitment to reverse the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. These new Biden taxes will destroy any chance of job creation and economic recovery.
- Trillions of dollars in new taxes, punitive regulations, and mindless spending are hidden in the goals of the "Green New Deal" [which was co-sponsored by Kamala Harris]. These policies, alone, will destroy America's economy. The Democrats plan to tax oil, gas, and coal so high that these sources of energy will be unaffordable. In addition to raising energy costs for every American, thousands of well paying energy jobs and America's energy independence will be lost.
- Economic insanity is hiding in many more socialist policies like: "Medicare for All," "Open Borders," "Free Health care for Illegal Immigrants," "Free college," "Student Loan Forgiveness," "Abolish the Electoral College," "Pack the Supreme Court," and 'Defund the Police," which combined will end the freedom American's have enjoyed for over 200 years.
James T. Holland is a resident of Winchester.
after supporting this "divider in chief" tRump, you right wingers call for fairness and reaching across the aisle. you seem to be running scared for some reason ..lol
you right wingers seem scared of the future, why is that? you speak with fork tongues, as usual. you made the tRump/mcconnell bed, you seem to be tossing and turning now.
@Eredmon - [thumbup]
Excellent forum, Mr. Holland. Thank you. I listened to Mr. Biden’s speech in Gettysburg yesterday. Well-written by his speech writer, and fairly well delivered. Glowing remarks about how he will be President for all Americans. He’d make a great used car salesman. No rust, no mechanical problems, just needs love... Where has this wonderfully qualified candidate been for 47 years? He has been getting absolutely nothing done. Non-partisan now? I say, let’s leave that car on his lot.
