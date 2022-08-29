DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
Before using hearing aids, I’d hear the Bee Gees singing “Livin’ a lie” instead of “Stayin’ alive.” Both titles describe our struggle to survive financially despite the inflation, shortages, and duplicity of Biden’s administration.
Democrat commentators castigate President Trump as a liar. Show your examples, your evidence. Trump fulfilled his promises to put “America First” and departed office with America ascending. Democrats, “First take the plank out of your own eye(s)…” (Matthew 7:5). People living in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
I contend the Democratic Party and Biden lie regularly, with impunity, starting with that perilous and pernicious lie: The Democratic Party cares about the American people. Truthfully, this Marxist-controlled, ideology-focused, power-mad Democratic Party retains its voters by throwing them entitlement bones financed by our ever-increasing debt, while carousing with special interests and wealthy donors, like billionaire, globalist elites at the World Economic Forum (WEF), whose loyalty follows an agenda (“The Great Reset”) that perpetrates fear using climate change and world health emergencies as change agents to denigrate America, replace capitalism, and install world government. Understand Biden’s baffling un-American policies through a WEF context.
Biden’s presidency is nestled in lies. Running as a moderate, he governs as a socialist. Joe lied about Hunter Biden’s damning laptop that exposed Hunter’s illegal, immoral lifestyle and international pay-to-play Biden family businesses dealings, including with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Joe (“the big guy” who gets 10%) avowed Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Joe’s lied repeatedly that he’s never talked to Hunter about Hunter’s business dealings.
Biden campaigned as a unifier. In office, he declared that Americans — (imaginary) white supremacist domestic terrorists — are our greatest danger, plus global warming, instead of the militarily resurgent CCP. Biden falsely promised to rescue Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan before withdrawing militarily. He left Americans behind and extracted unvetted Afghans.
Biden violates his Constitutional oath by not enforcing the following Amendments: 1st (threatens religious conscience, speech, assembly), 2nd (threatens gun rights), 10th (allows federal overreach), 14th (allows two-tier justice system), and possibly 4th (illegal search and seizure).
His administration lies by declaring America’s southern border closed. Yet, nearly 5 million have illegally entered America under Biden’s presidency, creating increased human and sex trafficking, crime, Mexican cartel enrichments, disease and terrorist entries, drugs that kill 100,000 Americans annually, and additional taxpayer costs.
Biden is a lapdog for the CDC’s absurdities (lies), which only belatedly recognized (free) natural immunity. Remember Biden saying you won’t get COVID if you get the jab?
Biden’s latest lie is the “Inflation Reduction Act” that won’t reduce inflation. It also breaks Biden’s campaign promise that those earning under $400 thousand won’t pay more taxes and adds 87,000 IRS employees to audit more middle class and small business tax returns. While Biden declared this Act is for the people, not special interests, it rewards Democratic special interests like unions and billionaires invested in green energy.
President Biden (and Democrats), “Stop the lies.” “Stayin’ alive” isn’t easy when you have us “Livin’ a lie.”
