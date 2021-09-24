I'm hearing on the news recently from conservative pundits that “their way isn’t working.” This quote is in reference to the Biden administration and his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who are only of late admitting that we have a border situation. The entire administration continues to ignore reason and recommendations from US border patrol and governors from many states concerning the tidal wave of illegal immigrants through our southern border. First, we have the illegals ignoring our laws, and, secondly we have the power of our government, Mr. Biden, who is encouraging and enabling this lawlessness.
So, in response to the conservative pundits, I say that “their way” really is working. In fact, it’s working so well that none of us can believe it. Things, for the Democrats seem to be just peachy and are going exactly according to their plan. This is just what they wanted, and none of us should be surprised.
By design, the party in power is taking a wrecking ball to our country. But what’s really sad is that we’ve not seen anything yet. They are on a roll. America will never be the same; that’s what they wanted. The country that most all other countries looked up to has become a laughing-stock.
It is sad that we cannot believe anything that this administration says to explain what is happening because everything from them is smoke and mirrors. They are well-aware that the American public, who is overwhelmingly against what they are doing, will vote them out of power in short order, and they are cramming into lopsided (one party) legislation anything and everything they can do to achieve their ultra-progressive policy as quickly as they can. If you aren’t yet convinced that Biden should go away, wait a bit until your taxes skyrocket, interest rates do the same, and your retirement and inheritance becomes worthless.
Sound incredible? Ignore the warning signs and just watch. This is all coming for us. How else will all their spending be funded?
Everyone sees how detrimental this is to our country, everyone can feel what is happening as a result. Sadly, these progressives have no remorse, and if left unchecked will do far worse. Although it’s hard to imagine things being worse, just think back ten years ago when some of us were concerned about the direction our country was going. Shame we can’t go back to “pretty bad,” in favor of where we are now.
I am ashamed that this has been allowed to happen. I’m not surprised to hear other countries calling us a “nation of fools.” This could only have happened by deception, a current president who campaigned as a unifier and a foreign policy expert who is neither. King of buffoons, yes. We have an electorate who believed him, and puppeteers in charge who we should remain worried about concerning future fraudulent elections.
Please, someone, remind me just how bad those evil tweets were from President Trump. Then we can have a rational discussion of who the real fools are.
Eric Redmon is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.