I’ve concluded that the Democratic Party’s raison d’etre is to maintain power — to control how Americans live and advance its trilogy of anti-Judeo-Christian values, climate change, and globalism, like that advocated by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Since June 2020, political and wealthy elite WEP members have been advancing their socialist “Great Reset” plan to restructure the world’s society using the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change to justify their vision of a global governance that restructures capitalism. In November 2020, climate czar John Kerry announced that when Americans elected Biden, they voted for the Great Reset, whether they knew it or not.
Under Biden’s globalization push, America will forfeit incalculable medical and personal sovereignty to the United Nation’s World Health Organization (WHO) between May 22-28, 2022, when 193 member nations of WHO’s legislature — the 75th World Health Assembly — meet in Geneva to vote on Biden-initiated amendments to WHO’s International Health Regulations, which are a “binding instrument of international law entered into force on 15 June 2007.” America is already part of the International Health Regulations so these amendments don’t require U.S. Senate approval. Biden also appointed Dr. Anthony Fauci as America’s representative to the WHO’s executive committee.
Biden’s administration has already convinced major world leaders to approve the amendments with a 6-month grace period (reduced from the normal 18-month) for a nation to withdraw its “yes” vote. If Biden’s amendments were passed, a majority of nations would be required to reverse their approval.
On 01/18/2022, with no public awareness, Biden’s Health and Human Services Department (HHS) sent amendments to WHO. These amendments weren’t publicized until 04/12/2022, leaving little time to object before the scheduled May 22-28 vote.
Biden’s amendments strengthen WHO’s ability to unilaterally intervene into the affairs of nations merely suspected of having a “health emergency” of possible concern for other nations. The amendments delete a critical existing restriction in the regulations that requires consultation with the nation in question. This awards WHO’s Director-General sweeping new powers to declare an “international health emergency” at will, on his own.
WHO’s Director-General remains Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the controversial Ethiopian Marxist activist and politician installed by the CCP in 2017 and re-elected without opposition in 2022.
What constitutes an “international health emergency” is undefined, but one of the principles in the Preamble to WHO’s Constitution states, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” This is extremely broad, sufficiently broad to include gun violence as an international health emergency with subsequent gun control.
To retain our liberties as a sovereign nation, we must contact our U.S. Representative and Senators immediately to require that Biden’s amendments are withdrawn.
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County
