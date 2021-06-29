President Biden’s 48-year history of disastrous political decisions as a U.S. Senator and as Vice President all started anew on Jan. 20th, this time as America’s President. His agenda right out of the gate was (executive order signing), not surprisingly, to erase all policies and reminders of Donald Trump in the shortest time possible and ratchet up the hate. That very post-inauguration afternoon, he could be seen on national TV, smug at his signing table, complete with pen, a stack of executive orders and a toxic grin.
Endorser extraordinaire, and with all the seething resistance he could muster up, he signed some 25 executive orders within his first two weeks in office, more than any new president in modern U.S. history. But for a presidential nominee who boasted a platform of unification, many of those endorsements were more divisive blunders than unifying policies.
Included among the executive orders signed on day one were at least two dealing with immigration policy at our southern border: 1) End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement.” and 2) Stop construction of border wall. By signing those two orders, Mr. Biden transformed our southern border, with one stroke of his pen, from a system of order and human respect to a system of corruption, confusion, human suffering, and drug trafficking. Our southern border is in crisis now with unauthorized US-Mexico border crossings at a 20-year high in April.
But for President Biden, this is both a blunder, and a vision for party strength. Those who follow the news closely might recall a statement President Biden made on August 9, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa: “Four million people are fleeing Venezuela. What do we do?” and he continued: "We could afford to take, in a heartbeat, another two million." "The idea that a country of 330 million cannot afford people who are in desperate need is absolutely bizarre."
That statement made it very clear to me what Mr. Biden’s vision and goal for unauthorized entry into the United States should be: 1 million during his first year in office and another million during his second year. With the 2023 midterm elections, the House and Senate could both swing Republican, but by then, those 2 million will likely have entered. The goal for 1 million in 2021 is underway now.
Remember President Obama’s statement to French President Francois Hollande at Monticello on Feb. 10th, 2014: “That’s the good thing about being president, I can do whatever I want.”
I can even imagine Barack Obama’s rants to President Biden: Just let it happen Joe, nobody can stop you! If the pressure gets too bad, share some of it with your VP and to make things seem brighter, just remember all the additional blue votes.
President Biden’s blunders are numerous after a little over five months in office but his immigration blunder seems to resonate loudest of all and he seems totally unconcerned. Apparently, he feels that he too, can do whatever he wants, regardless of other human hardships and America’s needs.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.