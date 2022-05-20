LOU KNAPP
I have followed with embarrassment the recent Twitter debate between Jeff Bezos and Joe Biden on the economy, inflation, and taxes. My embarrassment is for the president.
Jeff Bezos is brilliant, with a proven track record of business creativity and job-creating growth. By contrast, Biden is a bozo. Every single one of his economic policies and initiatives have been failures, resulting in today’s calamitous inflation. Biden has followed liberal dogma over the cliff, taking the American economy with him.
The best referee for this debate has been the also brilliant Democratic economist Larry Summers. Like almost every one of his peers, Summers has clearly indicted Biden’s flawed and failed economic policies as the principal factor driving “Bidenflation.”
What Bezos grasps, and Biden is so ignorant of, is that businesses plan and manage on the basis of “net after tax profits.” If taxes are raised, that is a cost increase that must be recovered through higher prices. There is no magic here, no free lunch, and no absurd economic laws that the president and his advisors can conjure up to make a tax increase anything else than highly inflationary!
This is also no time to once again bring up Biden’s notoriously inflationary “Build Back Deceptively” giveaway program. That and many other outlandish Democratic extremist nostrums must be interred, permanently. Want to contain and reduce inflation? Then cut wasteful non-defense spending and force the Fed into much greater activity. When the inflation rate is four times the interest rate, catastrophe is inevitable.
God help the United States of America for having been afflicted with such an inept Chief Executive. Joe Biden is the “president of chaos” and the “prince of divisiveness.” He and he alone bears responsibility for today’s Bidenflation. He ran as a moderate but has tried to govern as an extremist, and in doing so has run our nation completely into the ditch.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
