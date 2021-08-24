What extraordinary hypocrisy!
Quite frequently since the election, Joe Biden, has prattled on and on about so called “gun control.” Now, thanks to his catastrophic blunders in Afghanistan, effective control has been lost over huge stores of military-type firearms, estimated by knowledgeable sources to include 600,000 rifles, pistols, and machine guns and millions of rounds of ammunition. Most of these firearms are real “assault rifles” capable of burst and full automatic rates of fire far beyond that of the semi-automatic only “modern sporting rifles” so popular in the United States.
This has occurred only because of Biden’s precipitous decision making, horrendous miscalculations and failure to consider all the ramifications of the “Bug Out” he has orchestrated. This “reverse gun control” did not have to happen! In a well planned and orderly withdrawal, most of the weapons could have been shipped out, remaining in US military custody. In an emergency, armorers could have removed the bolts, firing pins and trigger groups for out shipment, leaving the guns as clubs. How do we know this could have been done? Because that is in fact exactly what the Soviet Union did when it left Afghanistan. But like so many other critical factors in this catastrophe, Biden failed to think things through.
So what will happen to all these arms? The outcome is clearly predictable. Certainly, the Taliban will not safeguard the weapons in secure military arsenals. No, the Taliban will pick through what they need, then dump the rest on the world black market to raise money. We can be sure that the preponderant majority of the guns will flow into the hands of terrorists and criminals worldwide. And a huge share will come into the United States through our now porous southern Border, headed for places like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and yes, Winchester, Virginia.
Ironic, isn’t it. Tens of thousands of very deadly guns over which control has been lost by Biden’s blundering will come through a border over which control has been lost by Biden’s blundering. And our puerile, our “President of Chaos,” completely refuses to acknowledge that he and he alone is responsible for these awful outcomes.
I don’t want to hear one more word from Joe Biden about “gun control” when he has become the leading contributor to widespread distribution of military-type weapons. In my opinion, Biden should be made personally responsible for the malicious uses to which the guns of Afghanistan will now inevitably be put.
What a sorry excuse for a President!
Louis Knapp is a resident of Frederick County.
What utter twaddle. George Bush invaded Afghanistan - four administrations and 20 years ago. $2 trillion ago. The establishment intelligence community failed to grasp the reality on the ground. The military gave flawed reports and advice to four different administrations on the "progress" of the war/pacification/nation building. Trump wanted to get out - likely his only good idea - but lacked the spine to do it. Trump then opted for a paper win and had Taliban prisoners released and did a deal with the Taliban that did not include the Afghan government. This deal actually made the Taliban the de facto government. Biden was the first President with the spine to actually end the folly and start the withdrawal. This action has nothing to do with domestic gun control although it does not surprise me that imaginary demon continues to rile up 'the base'. Leaving equipment, including weapons, behind when wars end is what happens.
No, Mr. Knapp, you’re just a sorry excuse of someone who wants to shriek about nothing.
Afghanistan is different from some stronger laws in background checks, waiting time, or the strengthening of red flag laws.
You people are just willing to wail and rage about a lot of nothing to criticize President Biden. That is your right but no less ridiculous.
Trump was impeached over a phone call. Surely biden can be impeached over this. If he makes it until 2023.
To be fair Louis, I don't think Biden is in control of much of anything... including the words that stumble from his mouth...
You know it's bad when even your own propaganda machine is questioning you - https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-panel-notes-serious-disconnect-from-bidens-messaging-and-reality [lol]
Biden is the greatest financier and arms supplier of terrorism in history. A very historic presidency.
