LEROY DONALD
Most critics would agree that the honeymoon is over for Joe Biden with current approval ratings at 43% after a mere eight months in office and 40 months remaining on his four-year term. For those who have been paying close attention, most would also conclude that very little, if anything, has gone well in America under his watch and that his numbers will continue southward as long as he continues to talk and make decisions.
The first big mistake was his decision to develop a new policy to better serve the immigration process at our southern border. Recall that border control measures developed and implemented by the Trump administration were serving well until Biden reversed it all on Jan. 20 through an executive order triggered by his hatred for Trump. Since then, our southern border has transitioned into an uncontrollable humanitarian disaster that gets worse with each passing day.
Regardless of the problems posed to Americans due to unworkable illegal immigration policy at our border, the attitude of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris remains unchanged. Drug abuse, COVID-19 exposure, sex trafficking and non-compliant releases of illegals into America’s homeland all receive a nod from both of them, as if they couldn’t care less. Neither of the two have even traveled to a hot spot on the southern border during the past eight months to ask questions or express concern.
To further explain the drop in Biden’s approval ratings, consider the full-blown idiocy of the Afghanistan withdrawal plan, hatched and driven by Mr. Biden, that has led to the loss of at least 13 American Servicemen and another 10 Afghan innocents, (7 of them children), and the uncertain fate of many Americans and allies remaining in Afghanistan under control of the Taliban Army. The need to end a 20-year war is one thing, but a failed plan that results in the loss of American lives, discredits American leadership, leaves Americans behind and donates billions dollars worth of American military equipment to the Taliban terrorists is something very different.
To better understand Joe Biden’s flaky decision making process, we should think back to the energy independence status that served America so well prior to his signing of an executive order to cancel the Keystone pipeline. Think back to a time when gasoline prices in America were a dollar a gallon less, and energy independence was something we could be proud of. Think back to a time when crime statistics, especially murders, were much lower and safety in America was much improved due to full funding and respect for those who police and protect our streets and neighborhoods. Think back to a time when bail was not so easy and justice was served to protect the innocent. Also consider the current inflation rate of 5.3% and runaway spending under Joe Biden that will make that rate climb even higher.
This president is incompetent, careless and unworthy of the position. I predict his numbers will continue to plummet as America continues to lose face due to his decisions.
