President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was completely pathetic — pathetic in delivery and pathetic in substance. A further low for one who has already set new lows in so many areas.
As to Mr. Biden’s delivery, he came across as an enfeebled, worn-out, punch-drunk, beaten-up boxer from an old grade D fight movie. I wanted the ref to call the fight, so as not to watch further belittlement of this mismatched individual. “Just put him out of his misery.”
Never before have I observed such a halting, stumbling, incoherent and inarticulate performance by an American President. Confusing Ukrainians with Iranians is just the worst example of his cognitive collapse. Put simply, this president is a disgrace to the office he holds and an embarrassment to the United States Of America. Little wonder that brighter “bad actors” such as Putin and Xi see Biden as a befuddled and incompetent weakling.
As to substance, Biden failed utterly to address most of today’s issues effectively. For example, as The Washington Post critically noted, Biden “did not ask Congress for the greater defense spending it may take to restore world order. He did not offer a vision of how NATO could counter the Russian threat in the long term.” The Post also wrote, “Disappointingly, his remarks on inflation basically rehashed spending initiatives and offered the questionable logic that shifting supply chains back to America necessarily cuts costs.”
Further, in my observation, he completely ignored the immigration crisis that his own Administration created; failed to offer alternatives to his ham-handed “war on fossil fuels” that has directly caused so much of our current inflation; and offered no real solution to the escalating crime wave that has resulted largely from the “woke” policies of many Democrat prosecuting attorneys.
Instead, he went on and on in a vain attempt to resuscitate his moribund, “same old-same old” programs such as “Build Back Deceptively” that only appeal to the hyper-liberal Squawky Caucus in the House. These are the outdated and ineffectual initiatives that have his ratings mired in the low 30s among the public at large.
Biden revealed that he is completely out of touch with what Americans want and need today; he is incapable of shifting from his now-rejected agenda. He just offers “more of the same.” To borrow a term, he is indeed “stuck on stupid.”
If Biden can’t or won’t change his failed and flawed approaches, then the American people must proceed to change out his government. A marvelous opportunity to begin that essential cleansing will arrive in a few short months. I for one will use every opportunity in the mid-term elections to vote out at any level any official tied to the catastrophically failed Biden administration and his Democratic party.
Lou Knapp is a resident of Winchester.
This list of grievances should be accompanied by a sad violin solo.
