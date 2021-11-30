The Constitution’s chief architect, James Madison, warned of political partisanship — of “the conflicts of rival parties” — parties who would pursue their “passions” to such extremes that the public good would be disregarded.
Partisan politics degrade the capacity to do the jobs that our executive and congressional representatives are elected to do. Good governance is bipartisan leadership and bipartisan compromise in spirit and deed to fulfill responsibilities.
With his bipartisan infrastructure bill, President Biden has demonstrated good governance in the interests of all stakeholders. He exercised good governance with extensive multi-party negotiation with the executive and congressional branches of the government. The result is passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and economic competitiveness.
In contrast, former President Trump and his political base campaigned against the infrastructure legislation, condemned Senate and House Republicans who supported it, and promised retribution against those Republicans who voted for it. GOP lawmakers have even received harassment and death threats after supporting the infrastructure legislation. This is party loyalty run amok.
Now, the nation is headed into a perfect storm of diminished democratic processes and a Republican party that is driven by one obsessive authoritarian. The Republican Party’s hyper-partisan behavior is exemplified by threats and personal retribution against its own members. Other examples are Senator McConnell’s stated goal to focus “100%” on stopping President Biden’s domestic agenda and the recent Congressional Republicans’ vote on the U.S. debt ceiling to not pay our bills for past expenditures. That U.S. debt includes the cost of multi-year tax cuts and spending programs from the former Republican administration. The United States has never defaulted on its debt and no political party has previously voted en masse for default.
The temporary stopgap debt ceiling increase will be exhausted by about December 15, 2021. It will leave us with insufficient resources to continue to finance the operations of the U.S. government. A default on our debt would lead to a recession and jeopardize the U.S. dollar's role as the world's reserve currency.
It is time for Republican representatives to carry out the functions we expect of them and the oath of office that they took in our system of representative democracy. They have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the United States. Unrestrained partisanship undermines Congress as a working institution and erodes the trust and confidence of the public. Republicans need to demand that their elected members abandon personal and partisan interests and do their job. When Democrats reach out, as President Biden successfully did, harassment and threats against the few Republicans willing to reciprocate are undemocratic in the extreme.
Catherine Giovannoni is a resident of Lake Frederick.
