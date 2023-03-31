Our national knee-jerk reaction to mass shootings is to blame the instrument. Calls for increased control of who can purchase and possess firearms follow every incident. Bans on military-style rifles are sought as if that would make a difference.
Those who blame guns for the problem are meticulous in their efforts to draw correlations between the number of guns and the number of mass shootings. One source finds a direct relationship: As gun ownership increases so does gun violence, according to those who don’t bother to think outside that particular box.
Our focus has been dead wrong.
Falling back on the easily deduced reasons claimed by various cohorts has not produced any viable conclusions as to how and why some people do the unthinkable. So maybe it’s time to look deeper than gun control, mental illness, and video games, the three main claims of those who can’t or won’t think beyond their prejudices.
As unimaginable as mass murder is to most Americans, the frequency of the incidents has produced information that should be mined for indicators, and causes, of the violence. This will be the domain of the social sciences.
Many scoff at the use of those two words in the same breath, but sociologists use sophisticated statistical analysis to reach their conclusions, then test their conclusions with further research, study, and analysis in an effort, just as in the “hard” sciences, to reproduce their results.
Absent any progress pursuing the usual suspects — guns, mental health, and video games — a deep look into all of the familial, educational, and interpersonal aspects of every mass murderer’s life could very well produce results on which actual action might be productive.
Social influences almost certainly have more to do with a person’s descent into mass murder than do any other aspects of their lives. Social scientists, using all of the skills and tools at their disposal, including access to as much data about the lives of the perpetrators as possible, have a good chance of producing the kinds of insights that can lead to predicting and perhaps obviating murderous impulses.
To be sure, there are some measures that would help in some cases: Securing firearms and ammunition in homes where children might live or visit, for example; firearms training on a large scale and beginning at an early age can instill respect for guns and limit their misuse. Proper gun handling and respect for firearms aren’t especially instinctive; they have to be taught and reinforced. It’s easy to spot those who haven’t had such training and you don’t want to be around them when they’re in possession of a gun.
We need to be realistic: We need to understand and be able to recognize the conditions that produce murderous behavior, and with firearms so prevalent in the United States, safety training in schools should be part of the curriculum.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.