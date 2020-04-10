The school budget in Frederick County is enormous, but the schools are closed and kids are missing out on almost half of the school year. My daughter, a school teacher and librarian in Florence, South Carolina, reports that her schools are open and functioning through technology. In fact, their remote learning program is tested every year, with a day at home to keep people up to speed and make sure the system works. They even have school buses with WiFi capability that they park in areas without normal WiFi access during such times.
So indeed, Frederick County wants many more bricks and mortar buildings, but is totally unprepared for the present-day situation or even a simple snow day. The county also lags behind current technology. Times have changed, and now internet access has become critical for people who work at home. We know that when we return to normal, it won’t be the same “normal.” Many more employers will expect workers to have internet access and do at least some work from home.
Yet there are people today who callously say these people chose not to live in the city, so it was their choice to go without. People who choose the beauty of the countryside over our crowded cities aren’t denied other services, such as fire and police protection. Yet the county has chosen to deny them the ability to keep their kids educated or to work from home, with this restriction on telecommunications towers they voted on three weeks ago.
In the 1930s, there was a program to bring electricity to rural areas. We may not be there yet with the internet. But why did the Board of Supervisors decide to block people who were willing to pay their own costs from building internet receivers, and service industries from providing the needed infrastructure — at no cost to the county? Licensed ham radio operators are allowed towers up to 150 feet tall by federal law, yet the zoning administrator is demanding they also get a CUP (conditional-use permit) and pay for tower inspections. That puts a hardship on ham radio clubs as well. Why didn’t they grandfather existing structures? Are they just doing this for the fees they hope to generate?
This is nonsense. A rural home increases in value today when it has internet access. It needs a tower that is at least 20 feet higher than the trees. The public school children and even college students at home benefit. And the father or mother who can do some work from home is a more valued employee. I call on the Board of Supervisors to reconsider their action.
