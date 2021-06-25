The Frederick County Virginia Board of Supervisors (BOS) has recently spoken of a resolution for a “constitutional sanctuary” county because of the state of Virginia actions against the COVID-19 influenza pandemic. The BOS comments at the June 9, 2021, board meeting are a political response to a small-business constituency within the county, who believe the federal and state prescribed measures to combat the spread and infection of the COVID-19 virus are burdensome and not warranted.
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States and brought widespread economic disruption along with illness and death. Businesses closed and unemployment surged to levels not seen since the Great Depression across the nation.
The ratios of employment recovery with pandemic counter-measures and recovery over the 2020 -2021 period have been consistent for both Frederick County and Virginia - nothing unfair and nothing punitive in comparison of the county and the state recovery rates. The unemployment rate for Frederick County was at 3.8 percent in March 2021. The unemployment rate for the state of Virginia was at 5.1 percent in March 2021. The U.S. national unemployment rate was at 5.8 percent as of May 2021 after a peak at 14.8 percent in April 2020.
These unemployment metrics are down considerably from their highs in April 2020 but remain well above their levels prior to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal and state pandemic measures are required as the Frederick County population has not been as proactive in immunizations and resulting protection as Virginia (47.25 percent of Virginia’s population are fully vaccinated) and the nation (42.6 percent of the nation’s population are fully vaccinated). In Frederick County, 32,965 people (36.9 percent of the population) are fully vaccinated as of June 13, 2021.
The Virginia Department of Health identifies the vulnerability level within Frederick County as “medium” with local health system challenges identified as “very high” with limited capacity to respond to COVID and a higher population vulnerability/difficulty with pre-existing economic, social, and physical conditions to respond to and recover from a COVID outbreak.
Measures that combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus are required to avoid greater economic disruption and financial loss to Frederick County, including the costs to our regional health system and largest private employer, Valley Health System.
The Valley Health System is a six hospital non-profit that includes the Winchester Medical Center which employs 2,700 full-time and 700 part-time employees. Last year, Valley Health’s COVID costs were nearly $22 million. Valley Health has spent nearly $8.7 million on COVID-19 costs during 2021 through April.
The BOS rhetoric and a resolution for a “constitutional sanctuary” county are defiant, farcical, political, without solutions, and not in the best interests of the Frederick County economy, businesses, or citizens.
Christine Smith Oxford is a resident of Lake Frederick.
