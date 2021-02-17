DONOVAN QUIMBY
I disagree with Benjamin Whitlock’s letter “Disappointed by board’s LaRock resolution” (2/13/2021) that expresses disappointment with the Frederick County Board of Supervisors (BOS) resolution of support for Delegate Dave LaRock. Kudos to the BOS for supporting patriot LaRock. Kudos to Delegate LaRock for questioning the unlawfully-conducted 2020 presidential election and his insistence that irregularities that opened the door to election, voter, and ballot fraud shouldn’t be ignored.
Whitlock claims correctly that the BOS is committed to government “based on honesty, trust, integrity, and respect that understands the importance of clear communication and a willingness to listen,” but he claims incorrectly that LaRock fails to meet these standards. The BOS recognizes that LaRock exhibits its expected character attributes in spades. Is it possible that it’s Democrats like Whitlock who have difficulty listening or considering outcomes that don’t embrace their political views?
Whitlock states, “LaRock and those who condone his ongoing campaigns of deluded disinformation are frankly incompatible with governance based on the concepts of ‘honesty, trust, integrity’ and ‘clear communication.’” Nonsense! Show us what and why it’s “deluded disinformation.”
The issue is whether the 2020 presidential election was sufficiently honest to justify its declared outcome. Democrats, including those in Virginia’s House of Delegates, expect us to accept their unsupported claim that the election was honest, no questions asked. We all want honest elections but simply stating elections are honest doesn’t make them so. Fact is, elections can and are stolen. Was the 2020 election one of them?
While some voters accept at face value whatever politicians tell them without personally examining the issues, our Republic requires an educated electorate, an electorate that verifies. President Reagan’s “Trust, but Verify” applies especially to government, which is required for “governance (to retain)… ‘honesty, trust, integrity.’” LaRock applied his verification skills to the 2020 presidential election and found it wanting.
Hundreds of people who observed voter, ballot, or election fraud signed affidavits under risk of perjury. These, plus videos of midnight ballot stuffing and other shenanigans comprise sufficient evidence to warrant investigation into the presidential election. Peter Navarro summarized fraud and irregularities in a three-volume report: Volume 1 – The Immaculate Deception, Volume 2 – The Art of the Steal, and Volume 3 – Yes, President Trump Won: The Case, Evidence, & Statistical Receipts. Additionally, Time magazine (2/15/2021) article, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved (Stole) the 2020 Election,” explains who and how this election was stolen. Finally, Mike Lindell’s documentary “Absolute Proof” examines voting machine malfeasance. Where’s the Democrat refutation of this evidence?
People who’re wrongly accused aspire to prove themselves right. So why aren’t Democrats presenting proof that this was a fair election? The obvious solution: a bi-partisan congressional committee to conduct audits of the 2020 presidential election so we are assured that future elections have internal controls necessary for fair and honest elections.
The BOS rightfully supported Delegate LaRock because Dave LaRock passionately pursues election integrity. Thank you Dave LaRock for following your Judeo-Christian conscious to work for what America requires – honest elections that accurately express the consent of the governed.
You libs can cry all you want. The fact remains that with all the voting changes forced down our throats because people were afraid of catching a virus that kills fewer people than automobile crashes every year, the election was ripe for fraud. The numbers don't add up, they don't make sense. Just because you libs say no way, doesn't make it so.
It isn't only the "libs" saying that pal.
If, Mr. Quimby, you were to really read the Time magazine article you cite you'd find that it actually argues that the election was not "stolen." Instead, a bipartisan effort helped ensure that the election and post election were not marred by widespread violence and chaos. And by they way, they also helped discourage counter demonstrations on Jan. 6, which could have made a terrible situation much worse.
Amazing that these guys twist words around so hard they choke on them....
I believe in reults. As of yesterday's stats, Democratic run Winchester City has vaccinated 46% of it citizens while the bigoted larock supporting frederick county has vaccinated only 13% of it's citizens. I like competent, science based government over right wing know nothing bigoted bullies. It's a matter of life and death in this matter. republiclans prove yet again that they are incompetent. larock is a "colored community" racist joke. larock is not only stupid but incompetent.
Dave LaRock is an embarrassment to Virginia and his participation in the bloody, cop-killing insurrection on Jan. 6th was shameful. The author says that "Democrats, including those in Virginia’s House of Delegates, expect us to accept their unsupported claim that the election was honest, no questions asked. " The Trump administration brought over sixty court cases challenging the election. Many of those cases were before Trump-appointed judges. The administration was not able to convince even a single judge that there was anything wrong with the election. They had no evidence. Trump simply lost and he lost by a very large margin. The fact that Delegate LaRock helped to broadcast Trump's Big Lie is yet another reason why he has to go.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Hi, Donovan "Mark". LaRock is a traitor, have a nice day. Let's remember what Dave LaRock said about Thomas Caldwell, who a judge just called a danger “not just to the community but actually to the fundamental fabric of democracy we also cherish.” "Tom is a wonderful man. He and Sharon have been very supportive of me, Tom has served our country in a long and distinguished career in the U.S. military. I think very highly of Tom and Sharon."
This poor deluded hypocrite! FAke claims, wrong “facts”, practices that which he blames the Dems of doing: failing to accept a result they do not like and believing what their politicians tell them as opposed to what the courts and facts on the ground say. Facts are our friends. Just Saying so doesn’t make it so. Science, with facts and evidence, is our best method of knowing anything.
