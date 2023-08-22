MARV DAVIS
As a resident of the Opequon District, I read with interest recent letters from candidate Robin Cooke and Bill Thomasson. I too live in Lake Frederick. But unlike them, I and many others have been very involved in our HOA and many community-wide projects such as emergency access, the new fire station, and safety of our main entrance and our projected second entrance.
Over many years, I have never known Ms. Cooke to involve herself in any neighborhood issues, here in her own backyard, let alone at the county level. I and others, however, have directly experienced Bob Wells’ fully engaged leadership and active involvement in our community’s issues which continue to produce results. Bob has rolled up his sleeves and focused on needs — not ideology — and assembled county staff and fellow supervisors to support the needs of our rapidly growing our southeastern county and Lake Frederick development.
To my knowledge, even in the months since announcing her candidacy, Ms. Cooke has never attended any Board of Supervisors meetings until recently when she sat in silence, apparently acquiescing to the sale of the old Aylor property to a supervisor’s relative for pennies on the dollar. Although other citizens from Opequon, and indeed, from Lake Frederick, spoke against the sale, Ms. Cooke had nothing to say.
Her passive lack of involvement in county affairs has been even more disappointing given recent issues that will have a major impact on Opequon and Frederick County.
For example, when Supervisor Bob Wells was fighting for a new fire station — needed to save lives in Lake Frederick and Opequon and to ensure that residents can obtain home-owners insurance — Ms. Cooke was missing in action. But she can’t wait to campaign with Supervisor Josh Ludwig, who opposed the fire station.
When Bob Wells stood up for the much-needed fourth high school, Ms. Cooke, who now professes to care about education, was again missing in action.
To be honest, Ms. Cooke, a retired pharmacist, simply has no experience in Opequon or county issues.
Contrast her complete lack of experience and unwillingness to speak out for her neighbors with Bob Wells’ wealth of experience and leadership. Bob and his wife of 35 years have lived and owned a home in Opequon for 50 years. Bob’s served on the Board of Supervisors for Opequon since 2013. There he’s served as chairman of the Public Safety and the Human Resources committees, member of the Finance Committee, liaison member to Frederick Water and Handley Library Boards, and to County Parks and Recreation. He’s also been a member of the Transportation Committee, Frederick County’s representative to Virginia Association of Counties and Cities, and cice chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
The difference couldn’t be more clear. Bob’s battle-tested and ready to lead from day one. Ms. Cooke’s just not ready to serve our district and Frederick County.
