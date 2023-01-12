Among the many bull-headed policy decisions imposed by Joe Biden, the southern border disaster confirms his intent more than all the others. From his very first day in office, his regrettable attitude to deny the citizens of America safe and secure borders has compromised his leadership status. When those with concerns about border security attempt to discuss the matter with Mr. Biden, he offers an angered response or no response at all.
As state and local leaders in Texas and Arizona plead for border policy reform to regain some semblance of control, illegal crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling continues to ignore American sovereignty and personal safety. Conditions at our southern border are starting to remind us of third world nations that simply turn a blind eye to border security.
Biden’s authoritarian brand of leadership in America regarding immigration clashes with freedoms granted through constitutional law that entitles all Americans to the safety and security that he swore to uphold. The apathy and disregard shown by this president when he turns and walks away from the podium as the southern border questions begins does not go unnoticed.
Citizens of America yearn for the constitutional freedoms that our free society has always provided. As teenagers we craved the freedoms of adulthood and as adults we crave the freedoms of choice and opportunity. It’s a way of life for the citizens of America, the world’s leader in freedom. Authoritarian rule has no place here. The polls show that a majority of Americans oppose Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis.
Citizens of our country should be outraged by any attempt from an American president to ignore the crisis. Control of our southern border should be one of his priorities, not a matter to be dismissed and ignored. Those seeking asylum in America should be granted or denied entry based on factual data, assigned court dates and the rule of law.
Mr. Biden’s first and only visit to our southern border in El Paso was a pre-staged rendering of sanitized conditions that ignored the squalor of intercity immigration and a lack of immigrants who ignored the border crisis in its normal setting. What he should have learned from his visit was all prearranged to dodge the truth.
In my opinion, the entire immigration process under Biden continues to be ripe for illegal intent. The real reason to ignore the human hardships and the conditions that normally exist at our southern border should demand the attention of all Americans. Remember that open borders and continued illegal entry could be based on a very questionable focus to increase the party’s voter base. If that’s true, then we may all witness another blunder for Biden and his administration because those entering illegally may prefer the freedom our country offers over the handouts they are given.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
