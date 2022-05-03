JOHN SHERMAN
A longer version of this letter was sent as an email to the Board of Supervisors, with a copy to the chair, vice-chair and finance committee chair of the School Board. It has been edited to meet Open Forum word count requirements.
First, I would like to thank supervisors, DeHaven, Wells and McCann-Slaughter for their continued support for fully funding the School Board’s FY23 budget request. I hope that this support will continue through the upcoming session scheduled for May 4.
For Supervisor Dunn, while I haven’t agreed with your approach to these discussions and much of the information you have shared, I was encouraged to see you try to move the conversation in a positive direction during the April 27 BOS meeting, by acknowledging your appreciation for the efforts that have been made by the School Board to provide additional information and answer questions. It is refreshing to hear more of a tone of collaboration and goodwill. I hope this will continue, not only into Wednesday’s meeting, but into future interactions between the boards.
I had intended to place an ad in the Winchester Star before this week’s working session to point our community to at least 10 pages of budget detail that are available in the Feb. 3 School Board Finance Committee meeting materials posted on the FCPS website. I thought this necessary since we keep hearing so much about the lack of such detail. Unfortunately, as a private citizen, the cost of the ad, combined with the fact that it could not contain all 10 pages of detail, put this plan out of my reach. Therefore, I thought I would at least share with you the text I had planned to include. The link referenced in the text that follows will take you to the materials from the Feb. 3 Finance Committee meeting. It is pages 11-20 that I had hoped could be reproduced as part of an ad, but it was too much detail.
Various members of the BOS continue to say they do not have access to details surrounding the budget request from the School Board. At the April 27 meeting, Supervisor Graber stated that he had to use a Freedom of Information Act request to get what he could and then claimed he was provided only a high-level narrative form, pointing to three text entries on a slide. Facts say otherwise. The information below is included in the School Board Finance Committee meeting materials from 2/3/2022. This information is posted on the FCPS website (https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity/domain/625/fy23/finance_committee_packet_020322_020822.pdf) and available for review by anyone interested. It looks like a lot more detail than the supervisors claim they do not have.
Let’s stop with the politicization of our public schools. Let’s stop with the political grandstanding. Let’s stop with the feigned anger to keep citizens enraged for the purpose of scoring political points. Our students deserve a quality education: Fully fund the budget, give our students the schools they deserve and keep public funds for public education.
