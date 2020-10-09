RICK BROWN
I am writing to support Danielle Bostick for mayor of Winchester. Danielle understands the needs of many people in Winchester by being a schoolteacher. John Handley High School is a great reflection of the make up of Winchester. We have children from all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds attending Handley. As a teacher Danielle works each day with students, which will help to make her a great mayor. I know there has been talk that because Danielle is a full-time teacher that she doesn’t have the time to devote to being mayor. I totally disagree. Being a teacher makes her more qualified to be mayor.
Danielle is a mother, wife and schoolteacher and lives 12 months a year in the city of Winchester, whereas her opponent splits his time living above his restaurant in an apartment and the other half of the time over an hour away in Slanesville, West Virginia. Because Mr. Smith maintains six months and 1 day as a resident in the city of Winchester he is legally able to claim he is a city resident and run for mayor. But how committed is he to Winchester when he spends almost 50% of the time living outside the state? So is he 51% committed to Winchester and 49% committed to his second state, West Virginia? I don’t know. But I do know that Danielle Bostick lives 100% of the time in the city of Winchester.
I believe Danielle has the passion and the knowledge as well as the work ethic to be mayor of Winchester. And we all know City Council meetings are in the evenings, which would not conflict at all with her job as a teacher. And for this reason I am voting for Danielle Bostick to be Winchester’s next mayor.
C'mon, be honest, you are voting for her because she is on the Republican ticket. That's the political party she just joined a few months ago (She despises the leader of the Republican party, the President). If you think having someone live outside the city part of the time is bad, wait until you have a Republican in place who votes for city policies like a Democrat.
More reason to consider a vote for her! Not a Trumpet or tool of the GOP but can work with all AND gets results. If she would say that she wants to get rid of that stupid mall statue and change the name of Early drive, she’d be guaranteed my vote!
