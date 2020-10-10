JACOB DURAN
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic the populous was amuck of uncertainty and fear. I have been witness to the devastation this sickness has laid upon this city, not only on our local businesses, but also on our community. As an employee at Winchester Medical Center, I am able to serve my fellow neighbors everyday as we continue to fight this invisible foe. My job has also given me a broad insight into what this city’s residents yearn for. While opinions and needs vary, the one thing I have noticed is the people of this community need something to believe in. Hope that the future of Winchester will be guided toward the right direction. I feel they may find this in Danielle Bostick.
The team at the medical center has been exemplary in infection control as well as patient care. We strive to keep our patients safe and keep our community healthy. Bostick’s determination to ensure a safe environment for our community is one of the driving forces behind my support of her campaign followed closely behind her consideration and support of aiding local businesses in these desperate times. Our businesses are the heartbeat of this city and provide much-needed revenue. They in turn deserve a leader who will support them during these unprecedented times but also allow them to operate in a safe manner. We have seen the infection rate skyrocket at other communities due to a neglect in safety and expedited reopening. Bostick believes in protecting those who protect us. The phrase: “We’re all in this together” has been used throughout the duration of this sickness since its debut at the start of 2020. It is a reminder of that the fact that we are indeed on the same team when combating this virus. We need a leader to unify our community in order to achieve a future where our local hospitals do not have to resort to parking garages as makeshift hospitals.
What better way to unify a local community than personally reach out to its residents and put a face to the name. Bostick has a humble demeanor and looks down on no one, no matter what ward they live in. She seeks to be a public servant for all not some.
When I attended Handley, I knew her simply as Ms. Bostick. Countless fellow classmates who were in her Latin class praised her for the accepting nature she exhibited to all students as well as her impressive teaching skills. Finding ways to connect with her students, which allowed them to enjoy their educational experience, allows them to enjoy coming to school. I feel her skills as a revered educator can in turn be used to help this city become a place people enjoy coming to.
Bostick is a relentless force of progress and does not give up. It is time for change not empty promises. As a health care worker and a resident with love for this community, she has my vote.
Jacob Duran is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.