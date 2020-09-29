MARSHA B. BARLEY
On several occasions recently, I have had the opportunity to speak personally with DanielleBostick. Just this morning, I watched her FaceBook Live presentation and realized that each and every time that I’ve spoken with her or have listened to her, I have gained more insight into the reason that she is running for Mayor.
First and foremost, Danielle Bostick is running for Mayor because she has a vision for the people of Winchester. She has said many times that she hopes to establish a culture of government for the people of Winchester. Danielle has noted that “all of the wards in this city have inherent values; all of them need to be heard and represented.” Danielle has knocked on doors all over the city in hopes of meeting citizens and listening to their thoughts and concerns. She shared this observation about meeting new folks in the neighborhoods all over town: “I found a city full of people who care about their city.”
Yes, we do care about our city. As a life-long resident of Winchester, it makes me proud to know that others who have “adopted” our city as their city appreciate and value what Winchester has to offer. Danielle values kindness, politeness, integrity and open-mindedness. She does care about our city. She cares about our safety which is why she advocated for the firefighters without an official position and was subsequently endorsed by them. Danielle would be happy, I’m sure, to speak with you about your concerns. I encourage you to go to her website: www.BostickforMayor.com. She has said to me and others that “we all need to govern.” That is why it is most important that you vote for someone who truly cares about us. WE ARE WINCHESTER truly resounds with an inclusiveness for those who care about Winchester.
I would encourage anyone considering voting for Danielle Bostick to take a look at her political leanings based upon her own writings at the Huffington Post. It makes me wonder why she ran as a Republican since her leanings are anything but conservative. https://www.huffpost.com/author/dani-bostick
She did so in order to have the money to run. Otherwise, she would have had to run as an independent.
Ms. Bostick is running for mayor under the guise of being a republican and being transparent. I don't think she can be both of those, because she switched parties suddenly when it was convenient. I would like to see how conservative and transparent Ms. Bostick is... will she please tell us that as a Republican she believes that women should not have the right to terminate a pregnancy if they desire? Is she a real republican or a "election republican"? It is my opinion that the republican party got bamboozled.
