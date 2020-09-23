These are two of the campaign promises featured in mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick’s literature, website, Facebook, etc. I guess that means IF she is elected as she certainly isn’t exhibiting those traits now.
Readers of The Star may recollect that Mrs. Bostick has had a running battle with the Winchester Public School system for the past three years (that she interestingly works for). The subject was an unfortunate family issue and an agreement made with the school system that she decided she couldn’t abide by. The complaint was continually appealed through every level of the school system all the way to the School Board. Appealed to the city council, they determined they had no jurisdiction. Finally, Mrs. Bostick filed a Title IX Civil Rights complaint with the U.S. Dept. of Education against the WPS. This, too, was rejected.
The importance of all this is that a tremendous amount of staff and administrative personnel hours were spent on these actions. A WPS document obtained via the Freedom of Information Act shows estimates of over 1,000 hours were expended by WPS staff and administration on both the Title IX complaint and the three years of previous actions. The massive misuse of employee time resources was in addition to an estimate of in excess of $50,000 spent on legal fees plus $7,200 spent on private investigator fees! The exact FOIA document can be seen at https://wfcdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Scan1733.pdf.
The extent of the expenditures required to defend the actions Mrs. Bostick caused required WPS to request a supplementary budget allocation from city council to replace the school funds spent. This was our tax money! From the “transparency” aspect, I’ve not read or heard from her on any of this — not in her speeches, brochures, web site Facebook, etc.
Currently, when it was found that the city administration had committed an error regarding live public comments in online council meetings, instead of simply pointing out the error to the interim city manager, Mrs. Bostick filed a lawsuit against the city requiring legal costs to the city. The resolution? The city acknowledged the error, apologized and corrected the error immediately. No lawsuit was necessary. But that course would have prevented Mrs. Bostick from getting newspaper and media coverage!
With all the challenges Winchester’s citizens face this year with COVID, lost jobs and businesses, school attendance issues, etc., we need a strong, calm, proven leader in the mayor’s office.
The best endorsement for Mayor David Smith I’ve heard came from his opponent in a Winchester Star article (Nov. 1, 2018). Bostick said she had a meeting last week with (then City Manager) Freeman and Winchester Mayor David Smith. “I could tell the mayor is a compassionate person, and I can tell he cares a lot about the city,” Agreed, Mrs. Bostick!
Please consider casting your vote from September 18-Nov. 3 to re-elect Mayor John David Smith!
David Shore is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.