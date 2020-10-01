BOB GAIL
I moved around over the course of my career, but when it came time to retire, my wife and I decided to return to Winchester, where she was born and raised and where I had lived on and off for over 20 years. We had spent time in large cities where partisan politics ran rampant, and the government felt very distant from citizens. Winchester is a small city with a strong sense of community, so it is disappointing to see the distance between citizens and local government continuing to widen. Over the last four years, there has been less transparency, citizen engagement, and regard for people.
In a council-manager form of government, the mayor has one vote on our city council and serves as a ceremonial head of government. The current mayor has also served as president, in which role he has determined the business city council conducts at its meetings. During his term, the dysfunction in the fire and rescue department has devolved into an avoidable public safety crisis. Even as we lost our fourth fire chief in three years, there was silence from the mayor about the city’s critical failure. Outside of the firefighters themselves, mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick has been the most consistent voice on this issue. Many of us have found out about the extent of this crisis from her. Last year, while spearheading the elected school board referendum, she provided more direct engagement with citizens about our schools than city council or any of the appointed members of our school board.
Danielle serves our city as a teacher at John Handley High School and is an advocate for equal voice and opportunity across all four wards. It is important that Winchester’s mayor represent ALL citizens. Everyone should have an equal voice and opportunity. From his social media posts, the current mayor is focused on only a portion of our community. Winchester extends outside of Old Town. There are areas that could use the same attention. There are voices and people in the community who deserve an ear.
I have been nothing but impressed with Danielle. From her work on last year’s elected school board referendum to her thoughtful, well-researched editorials, her truly transparent Facebook Lives, and extensive in-person canvassing efforts, Danielle’s dedication for doing what is best for Winchester is clear. She is an activist for what is right for our community and puts people first.
