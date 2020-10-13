Throughout the Winchester mayor race, Mayor Smith has been absent from the Winchester community. He canceled his appearance with his opponent, Danielle Bostick, for the local Chamber meet-the-candidates forum and declined meeting her for at least two proposed debates. Mayor Smith had an opportunity to speak to the citizens of Winchester, share his ideas and vision for our city; however, instead he has remained silent. On the other hand, Mrs. Bostick has used the last few months to canvas the city and meet thousands of residents. She has also leveraged social media to connect to a wide audience. Bostick caught my attention with one of her Facebook Live videos where she spoke about the mismanagement of Winchester's Fire and Rescue Department, the homelessness problem in our city, and giving citizens a voice. Her desire to promote transparency and citizen engagement between city government officials and Winchester residents inspired me to support her as our next mayor.
Mrs. Bostick has said that there is more to Winchester than a parade and a walking mall. As a resident in Ward Two, I'm tired of my ward being ignored while the current leadership appears more focused on the aesthetics of Old Town. Mrs. Bostick is an advocate for community involvement, families, affordable housing to help residents own a home in Winchester instead of renting, and the safety of our city. Her steadfast support of our Fire and Rescue Department has earned her the support of the Virginia Professional Firefighters, Fairfax County Professional Firefighters & Paramedics and the Winchester Professional Firefighters & Paramedics; something our current mayor has not achieved during his tenure as city mayor. These endorsements reflect the urgent need for new leadership in the city.
I'm voting early this week and will proudly cast my ballot for Danielle Bostick. The residents of Winchester deserve a voice and I believe Mrs. Bostick gives us the best path forward. If you are not voting early, please remember to vote Bostick for Mayor on November 3rd.
Charles Crawmer is a resident of Winchester.
