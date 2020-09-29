KEITH OGILVIE
As a 33-year resident of Winchester, I am proud to have cast my early Vote in favor of Danielle Bostick for mayor of our town. I was not born in our town. Nonetheless, I have raised my children in our town. I have coached and chaperoned our children in our town. I have worshiped in our town. I have served others in our town. I believe that I have earned the honor to proclaim Winchester as my hometown.
While Mrs. Bostick may not have been in our town as long as I, she wholeheartedly cares and contributes as if she has been here her whole life. She is engaged and involved. Her platform for mayor is simply set upon these principles:
TRANSPARENCY: She will always convey the truth to the public, listen to the voice of the people, and facilitate dialogue. She will engage on tough issues facing the future of our town.
COMMUNITY: Winchester is our hometown, not just a tourist destination. She will advocate for the backbone of our community, all our citizens and businesses across the city. Tourism is important. However, we cannot lose sight of our needs within our community. She will honor our history. She will foster improvements. She will engage all Wards.
STEWARDSHIP: More spending does not equate to smart spending. Our city counts on us to pay increasingly higher taxes, and we should be able to count on our government to provide basic services. She will do her best to promote the responsible stewardship of our hard-earned dollars.
My fellow Winchester citizens, I ask you to carefully and thoroughly examine Mrs. Bostick’s platform on her website, https://www.bostickformayor.com. I trust you will notice, as I did, that her background in humanities, government affairs, and leadership are top notch. Please join me and cast your vote for Danielle Bostick for Mayor of our town.
(2) comments
Regarding the "Transparency" and "Good Stewardship" aspect, please check the info in this FOIA document from Winchester Public Schools as to how much the WPS had to pay in legal bills ($50,000+) and how many hours of staff and administrator's time (1.000+) was wasted dealing with her obsessive 3 year running battle with WPS. This was OUR tax money, bunkie. But, please, check it yourself:
https://wfcdc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Scan1733.pdf, Maybe, if she's made mayor she can waste three times that much on another tax-funded obsession!
So do you want to discuss the $45000 that Eden Freeman wasted on the Fire Department Safety Study when if she had mailed the paperwork sooner, the survey would have been FREE. The mayor and council were asked over and over for an investigation. We the citizens never got it. As far as the money spent in legal fees with her legal fight with the WPS. If I had the same thing happen to my daughter, I would still be fighting. What about the money lost with the EDA? Do you want to talk about the nearly $4000 in overtime every day the Fire and Rescue Department has to have people come in so the fire truck does not go out driver only. You can thank Mayor Smith and City Council for that. Would you like to discuss the Welcome to Winchester signs that were approved under Eden Freemans watch at $50,000 PER sign. If you only knew the waste that has gone on you would delete your comment. Finally we will have a Mayor who has the best interests of the citizens of Winchester and who will not come up with "rules" so council members who want to buck the "good ole boys" can do so. And finally I bet there will be a "Any new business" at the end of the agenda. If you think you could do a better job, why did you not run for Mayor?
