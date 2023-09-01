This Open Forum is a dialogue with part of Stephen Sawchuk’s online article for Education Week, “What is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?” CRT is intermittently cited in the newspapers including The Star. What is it?
“Is 'critical race theory' a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy, or a divisive discourse that pits people of color against white people?” Sawchuk asks.
I believe the former. I listen to African Americans.
“The events of the last decade have increased public awareness about things like housing segregation, the impacts of criminal justice policy in the 1990s, and the legacy of enslavement on Black Americans. But there is much less consensus on what the government’s role should be in righting these past wrongs,” Sawchuk writes.
I believe there are still wrongs needing to be righted by our government.
"The core idea [of CRT] is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies," Sawchuk writes.
I believe this is the fundamental concept behind CRT and I agree with it.
"To an extent, the term 'critical race theory' is now cited as the basis of all diversity and inclusion efforts regardless of how much it’s actually informed those programs," according to Sawchuk.
I believe CRT should be restricted to the African American racial issues in our country.
"The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism," Sawchuk writes.
Repentantly, this has been true of me.
"[T]he disagreement springs from different conceptions of racism. CRT puts an emphasis on outcomes, not merely on individuals’ own beliefs, and it calls on these outcomes to be examined and rectified. Among lawyers, teachers, policymakers, and the general public, there are many disagreements about how precisely to do those things, and to what extent race should be explicitly appealed to or referred to in the process," Sawchuk states.
I believe race often needs to be a part of the conversation on public policy.
“[CRT] emerged out of postmodernist thought, which tends to be skeptical of the idea of universal values, objective knowledge, individual merit …´
Sadly, this is so and it interferes with diverse communication. The history of critical race theory is stuck in a quagmire of postmodernist thought.
"Scholars who study critical race theory in education look at how policies and practices in K-12 education contribute to persistent racial inequalities in education, and advocate for ways to change them. Among the topics they’ve studied: racially segregated schools, the underfunding of majority-Black and Latino school districts, disproportionate disciplining of Black students, barriers to gifted programs and selective-admission high schools, and curricula that reinforce racist ideas," Sawchuk adds.
Agree.
"Critical race theory is not a synonym for culturally relevant teaching, which emerged in the 1990s. This teaching approach seeks to affirm students’ ethnic and racial backgrounds and is intellectually rigorous. But it’s related in that one of its aims is to help students identify and critique the causes of social inequality in their own lives," Sawchuk writes.
Regardless of your belief regarding CRT, please advance the cause of African Americans in our country.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
